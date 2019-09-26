Island calendar: Sept. 26, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Great decisions: The Shelter Island Library hosts “Great Decisions: The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” at 5:30 p.m. The United States and Mexico have a long, intertwined history, with both countries prominently featured in each other’s politics and agendas. The war on drugs, immigration and trade issues have taxed the relationship over the years. What impact will new leadership in both countries have on this crucial partnership? Great Decisions starts with a short film followed by a group discussion facilitated by Kirk Ressler.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Cooking: Kids in grades K to 5 can celebrate Native American Day from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island Youth Center with Bethany Ortmann. Corn is a staple of Native American food so they’ll make homemade corn muffins. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Fee: resident, $10; nonresident, $12.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Paddle: Paddle Mashomack Point’s winding salt marsh from 9 a.m. to noon. Use canoes and kayaks to investigate this waterway of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge. Includes all necessary equipment. $45 or pay what you can. Rain/wind date Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from noon to 2 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Shakespeare: The Shelter Island Library hosts Shakespeare in Community: Henry IV, Part 1 at noon. From its first performance, Henry IV, Part 1 has been popular with critics and the public alike. It is the second play in Shakespeare’s tetralogy on the successive reigns of Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the Circulation Desk.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 13.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Kid fun: The Shelter Island Library hosts Marble Madness for kids at 3 p.m. They’ll have a blast building marble mazes out of tracks, pipes and everyday objects. The only limit is their imagination.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Poetry: Enjoy poetry reading with a group at the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable at the Shelter Island Library at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Tai chi: Join instructor Denise Gillies to learn tai chi at the library at 5:30 p.m. Fee: $7.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Knitting: The Shelter Island Library hosts a knitting club at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Cardio: Get a workout with Kim’s Cardio Club from 8 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve with Kim Reilly. Take a brisk walk along the 1.5-mile Preserve’s Red Trail.

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Oysters: Mashomack Preserve presents “Oysters on the Whole Shell” at 10 a.m. Ever wonder how an oyster grows? Or curious how an oyster can be farmed? Join them at Log Cabin Creek to learn about this marvelous bivalve and why it’s so important to local ecology and economy. View first-hand the benefits that these animals provide to local waters.

Craft: Swirl Etched Wine Glasses 10 a.m. Get ready for the holiday season in style. Rachel Foster will show us how to make beautiful etched wine glasses. Each person will make two glasses. Please register as space is limited. There is a $5.00 materials fee. Crafts at the Library are underwritten by the Shelter Island Friends of the Library.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 13.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Cardio: Get a workout with Kim’s Cardio Club from 8 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve with Kim Reilly. Take a brisk walk along the 1.5-mile Preserve’s Red Trail.

Health: The Shelter Island Library hosts “Understanding Your Medicare Options — Medicare Made Clear” at 5:30 p.m. Supplement specialist Andrea Rodriguez will explore Medicare choices including eligibility, coverage options, when to enroll, procedures to follow and available resources. This presentation will help guests understand the basics of Medicare: Original Medicare (Parts A and B); Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C); and Prescription Drug Plans (Part D). This event is for educational purposes only and no plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. Please register at the Circulation Desk.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: Capital Planning Grants Committee, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 1: Town Board Work Session, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 2: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

Oct. 3: Water Quality Improvement, 6 p.m.

