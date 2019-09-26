Legal Notices: Sept. 26, 2019

These are the three legal notices published in the Sept. 26, 2019 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 20th day of September, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions setting public hearings to be held at the specified times on the 11th day of October, 2019, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the following:

At 4:40 p. m., prevailing time, on a proposed Local Law entitled A LOCAL LAW TO REPEAL EXISTING AND REPLACE WITH NEW SECTION 55, as follows:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, to wit:

SECTION 1. Repeal the present Chapter 55 in its entirety.

SECTION 2. Enact the following new Chapter 55, to wit:

Chapter 55 Dogs

55-1 Definitions.

The Town of Shelter Island adopts the definitions contained in §108 and §350 of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law except to the extent that they are modified or supplemented by the following:

ANIMAL RESCUE OPERATION –Any duly licensed individual or non-for-profit organization which takes custody of stray, surrendered, abandoned or otherwise unwanted animals for the purpose of facilitating adoption and houses such animals at either a centralized facility or in a foster home or network of foster homes.

AT LARGE–When any dog is off the premises of its owner and not under the reasonable control of the owner.

COMPANION ANIMAL or PET–For the purpose of this Chapter, this shall be coextensive with the definition in §350(5) of the New York Agriculture and Markets meaning any dog or cat, or other domesticated animal maintained in or near the household of the owner or person who cares for such other domesticated animal. “Pet” or “Companion Animal” shall not include a “farm animal.”

DANGEROUS DOG – For the purpose of this Chapter, this shall be coextensive with §108 (24) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law meaning any dog which (i) without justification attacks a person, companion animal, farm animal or domestic animal as defined in the New York Agriculture and Markets Law and causes physical injury or death, or (ii) behaves in a manner which a reasonable person would believe poses a serious and unjustified imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to one or more persons, companion animals, farm animals or domestic animals or (iii) without justification attacks a service dog, guide dog or hearing dog and causes physical injury or death.

DOG –Any member of the species canis familiaris of any breed of either sex or any age.

FARM ANIMAL –For the purpose of this Chapter, this shall be coextensive with the definition in §350(4) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law meaning any poultry, species of cattle, sheep, swine, goats, llamas, horses or fur-bearing animals, which are raised for commercial or subsistence purposes. This does not include dogs or cats.

FOSTER HOME–The temporary, off-site location at a residential dwelling harboring five (5) or fewer animals at any one time under the care, custody or direction of an Animal Rescue Operation provided that such foster home is located at an address not otherwise associated with an Animal Rescue Operation.

HARBOR –To provide food or shelter to any dog.

IMPOUND–To apprehend, catch, trap or net a dog and thereafter confine it.

KENNEL–Any premises that is used for the commercial breeding or commercial boarding of dogs.

OWNER–Any person, group of persons, including the parent or guardian of an owner under the age of 16 years, firm or corporation that harbors or keeps a dog or dogs.

PUBLIC NUISANCE–A public nuisance occurs when a party’s actions cause unreasonable, unwarranted, or unlawful interference with the rights of other citizens which affects public health, safety and welfare.

REASONABLE CONTROL –When any dog is on the premises of its owner or when the dog is with and obedient to its owner.

55-2 Authority.

This Chapter is promulgated pursuant to the authority granted by §122 of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law.

The Town of Shelter Island adopts Article 7 of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law in its entirety except where individual provisions are superseded by this Chapter

The Town of Shelter Island adopts Chapter 302 of the Suffolk County Code in its entirety except where individual provisions are superseded by this Chapter.

55-10 License required.

No person shall own or harbor a dog or dogs within the Town of Shelter Island unless such dog is licensed by the Town of Shelter Island as required by this Code as well as by §109 of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law or can present proof of licensing by any other competent jurisdiction that requires vaccination against rabies.

All dogs within the Town of Shelter Island four months of age or older, unless otherwise exempted, shall be licensed. The owner of each dog required to be licensed shall obtain, complete and return to the Town Clerk a dog license application together with the license application fee, any applicable license surcharges and such additional fees as may be established by the Town of Shelter Island. Each license application shall be accompanied by proof that the dog has been vaccinated against rabies or a statement from a licensed veterinarian that such vaccination would endanger the dog’s life, in which case vaccination shall not be required. Each license issued shall be valid for a period of one year and shall not be transferable. Any dog harbored within the Town of Shelter Island by any of the following is exempt from the licensing provisions of this section: Foster Home Animal Hospital, Veterinarian, The Town of Shelter Island authorizes the Town Clerk to provide, accept and grant an application for a dog license. Fees. Pursuant to § 110 (1) and (3) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law The Town of Shelter Island hereby establishes the fee for a dog license issued pursuant to this section at one fee to be set by resolution for a spayed or neutered dog, and another fee set by resolution for an unspayed or unneutered dog. One ($1) dollar of the fee is payable to NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets as a surcharge for spayed or neutered dogs, and three $3 dollars of this fee is payable to NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets as a surcharge for unspayed or unneutered dogs. There shall be a separate fee established by resolution to replace lost or damaged tags. Excepted from payment of the license fee pursuant to § 110(2) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law are applications submitted for a dog license for any guide, hearing, service, war, working search, detection, police and therapy dogs. The fees may be modified from time to time by resolution of the Town Board as necessary to defray the cost of an enumeration of dogs living within the Town and the cost of providing and replacing identification tags.

55-11 Dogs Prohibited in Certain Locations

Dogs shall be prohibited from the following locations. Town Beaches to the extent set forth in Shelter Island Town Code 36-13. Any establishment in the Town of Shelter Island where food or food products are kept for sale. Legally recognized service animals shall be exempt from this section.

55-12 Running at Large Restricted.

Every person owning or having charge, custody, care or control of any dog or dogs, whether licensed or not, shall keep such dog or dogs exclusively on his own premises, subject to the following exceptions: Such dog, when off such premises, is under the immediate and reasonable control of its owner or leashed; or Such dog is engaged in aiding in hunting wild birds or animals during open seasons or such dog is afield for training in hunting; or Such dog is on the premises of another person with such person’s consent. Any dog which causes damage to a person or property of anyone other than the owner, except when the dog is in defense of its owner, the owner’s family or the owner’s property shall be deemed not to be under reasonable control of the Owner.

55-13 Biting dogs.

It shall be unlawful for a dog owner to permit or allow his/her dog to injure another person or Companion Animal or to cause physical damage to property.

A dog which bites any person shall be confined by the owner of said dog and kept under observation for a period of at least ten (10) days and all expenses incurred incidental to said dog bite shall be paid by the owner of the biting dog. If at the end of the ten (10) day observation period required by Suffolk County the dog is alive, healthy, is not otherwise in violation of any provision of this Chapter, it shall be released from confinement. In the event that the biting dog must be disposed of, its head must not be damaged in any way, to provide proper examination by an investigating agency. Any victim or witness to a dog bite may file a complaint seeking to designate a dog as a “Dangerous Dog”. The Animal Control Officer must initiate such an action if s/he believes the dog poses an imminent threat to public health and safety under to § 123 of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law.

55-14 Excessive Barking

No person who harbors any dog or dogs shall cause, suffer, allow or permit any such dog or dogs to create a noise disturbance due to excessive barking audible across a real property line.

For purposes of the section, “excessive barking” shall be one or more dogs barking: Continuously for a period of ten (10) minutes or longer or; Sporadically for at least fifteen (15) minutes in any thirty (30) minute period. Such barking shall be prima facie evidence of a violation of this Chapter.

55-15 Attendance to injured animals.

The Animal Control Officer is hereby given authority by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island to attend to and remove injured animals from the public highways and public streets, parks and public places of Shelter Island.

55-20 Investigations

Any Animal Control Officer or Police Officer is authorized to investigate any alleged or apparent violation of this Chapter. Any Animal Control Officer or Police Officer upon a showing of reasonable cause to believe that a violation of this Chapter has occurred and upon allegations of fact based upon personal knowledge or upon information and belief may obtain from any Court of competent jurisdiction a warrant to search any premises pursuant to Article 690 of the New York State Criminal Procedure Law.

55-29 Entry onto Premises

Upon application of the Shelter Island Police Department or the Animal Control Officer and upon a showing of any threat to the life, health or well-being of any person or animal; or upon a showing that a dog or dogs has been charged with 3 or more violations of this Chapter within thirty (30) day pursuant to section 55-30(B)(5), any Court of competent jurisdiction may grant access onto and in to private property for the purpose of investigating or seizing any dog or dogs in violation of this Chapter.

55-30 Seizure and impounding.

Any dog or dogs found in violation of the provisions of this Chapter may be seized pursuant to the provisions of §117 (2) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law. Notwithstanding whether a dog or dogs has violated any provision of this Chapter, and pursuant to the provisions of §117 (2) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law, any Animal Control Officer of Police Officer in the employ of or under contract to a municipality may seize: Any unidentified dog not on the owner’s premises; Any unlicensed dog, whether on or off the owner’s premises; Any dog not under the control of its owner or custodian or not on the premises of the dog’s owner or custodian, if there is probable cause to believe the dog is dangerous. Any dog or dogs that present a potential or immediate threat to other persons or Companion Animals. Any dog or dogs charged with three (3) or more separate and distinct violations of this Chapter within any 30 day period where such violations constitute a public nuisance may be seized pending the adjudication of such violations. Where there is cause to believe that a dog is “Dangerous”, the Animal Control Officer shall, promptly upon seizure, commence a proceeding as provided for in subdivision two of section one hundred twenty-three of the Agriculture and Markets Law.

55-31 Care for impounded dogs.

Every dog seized shall be properly cared for, sheltered, fed and watered for the ten-day redemption period, except for a dog seized under Article 26, §373, Subdivision 2, of the Agriculture and Markets Law, in which case §374 shall apply.

55-32 Redemption of impounded dogs.

Redeeming Unlicensed or At Large Dogs

The owner of any dog impounded by the Town of Shelter Island for being unlicensed or running at large under section 55-30(B)(1) or (B)(2) above shall be entitled to redeem that dog within five business days, excluding the day the dog is impounded, from the day the dog is impounded, provided that the owner produces proof the dog is licensed and identified and pays an impoundment fee as established from time to time by resolution of the Town Board.

Redeeming dogs seized for other Violations

The owner of any dog impounded by the Town of Shelter Island for a violation of other provisions of this Chapter shall be entitled to redeem that dog at such time as the owner:

Produces proof the dog is licensed and identified; Pays an impoundment fee as established from time to time by resolution of the Town Board; and Satisfies any conditions set forth by the Court with the recommendation of the Animal Control Officer. Redemption Fees

Seized dogs may be redeemed pursuant to section 55-32(B) and by paying the impoundment fees set forth in §117(4) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law:

The Animal Control Officer is authorized to waive this fee if he determines that the dog has a license and sufficient identifying information to be returned to the owner. If the owner of any unredeemed dog is known, such owner shall be required to pay the impoundment fees set forth this section, whether or not such owner chooses to redeem his or her dog. If the owner of an unredeemed, injured dog is known, such owner shall be required to pay the impoundment fees, license fee and any fee for veterinary services before the dog is released from an animal hospital, whether or not such owner chooses to redeem his or her dog. Unredeemed Dogs

The Owner of any dog which is unredeemed at the end of the redemption period shall be forfeit title and the dog made available for adoption or disposed of pursuant to §117(7) and (7a) of the New York Agriculture and Markets Law. The fees for adoption of said animals shall be set from time to time by the Town Board.

55-33 Voluntary Surrender.

Voluntary surrender shall give authority to the Animal Control Officer to accept and dispose of unwanted, owned dogs if the following conditions are met:

The owner agrees to dispense with the usual redemption provisions when turning in an unwanted, licensed dog or dogs. The owner executes a consent and/or affidavit in a form prescribed by the Town agreeing to the disposition of said dog. Such consent and/or affidavit shall include the following: Unless specifically requested by the owner, the adoption or destruction of said dog shall be at the discretion of the Animal Control Officer, absolving the Animal Control Officer and the Town of all liability. The maximum number of days an adoptable dog or dogs shall be held before being disposed of shall be 30 days. The owner has purchased the appropriate license in order to establish proof of ownership, absolving the Town of all liability. The owner agrees to pay a fee for the surrender of such dog or dogs. Such surrender fee shall be set from time to time by the Shelter Island Town Board. The Animal Control Officer shall have the authority to discontinue the service of voluntary surrender at such times when accepting dogs would create a condition whereby seized dogs could not be properly sheltered and cared for.

55-35 Penalties for offenses.

Any person owning or harboring a dog or dogs in violation of any of the provisions of this Chapter shall be guilty of a violation punishable as follows:

For a first offense, imprisonment of a term not in excess of 15 days and/or a fine not to exceed $250 for each offense. For a second offense within one (1) year of the date of the first offense, imprisonment of a term not in excess of 15 days and/or a fine not to exceed $500 for each offense. For any subsequent offense within one (1) year of the date of the first offense, imprisonment of a term not in excess of 15 days and/or a fine not to exceed $1,000 for each offense and seizure of any dog or dogs found to be a public nuisance pursuant to Section 55-30(B)(5).

SECTION 3. Effective date.

This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

At 4:45 p. m., prevailing time, on a proposed Local Law entitled EXPIRATION OF BUILDING PERMITS, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

SECTION 1. Repeal existing Section 43-9 in its entirety.

SECTION 2. Enact the following new Section 43-9, to wit:

43-9 Expiration of building permits; extensions

Building permits shall expire, become null and void, and a new building permit shall be required: If construction has not commenced within 6 months of the granting of the building permit; or If the work authorized has not been completed, and/or a Certificate of Occupancy or Compliance has not been issued, within 24 months of the date of issuance of the building permit. The Building Inspector may extend the time periods set forth in section 43-9(A) for good cause shown. It shall be the responsibility of the applicant to obtain the Certificate of Occupancy or Compliance upon completion of the work authorized in the building permit. Excavations at all construction sites shall be safeguarded to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons and the intrusion of wild and domestic animals.

SECTION 3. Effective Date.

This Local Law shall become effective immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

At 4:47 p. m., prevailing time, on a proposed LOCAL LAW ENTITLED OVERRIDE OF THE TAX LEVY LIMIT, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

SECTION 1. Legislative Intent

It is the intent of this local law to override the limit on the amount of real property taxes that may be levied by the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, pursuant to General Municipal Law §3-c, and to allow the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, to adopt a Town budget for (a) Town purposes (b) fire protection districts and (c) any other special or improvement district governed by the Town Board for the fiscal year 2020 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the “tax levy limit” as defined by General Municipal Law §3-c.

SECTION 2. Authority

This local law is adopted pursuant to subdivision 5 of General Municipal Law §3-c, which expressly authorizes the Town Board to override the tax levy limit by the adoption of a local law approved by vote of sixty percent (60%) of the Town Board.

SECTION 3. Tax Levy Limit Override

The Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, is hereby authorized to adopt a budget for the fiscal year 2020 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the limit specified in General Municipal Law, §3-c.

SECTION 4. Severability.

If any clause, sentence, paragraph, subdivision, or part of this Local Law or the application thereof to any person, firm or corporation, or circumstance, shall be adjusted by any court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or unconstitutional, such order or judgment shall not affect, impair, or invalidate the remainder thereof, but shall be confined in its operation to the clause, sentence, paragraph, subdivision, or part of this Local Law or in its application to the person, individual, firm or corporation or circumstance, directly involved in the controversy in which such judgment or order shall be rendered.

SECTION 5. Effective date.

This local law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 20th day of September, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

Authorized the issuance of a permit to Scott Schlesinger, 11 Montclair Avenue, for the installation of a mooring in West Neck Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.049051° north and 72.347451° west.

DOROTHY S. OGAR, TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: SEPTEMBER 20, 2019

AVISA DE REUNION ESPECIAL DEL DISTRITO DE LOS VOTANTES DE SHELTER ISLAND DISTRITO LIBRE DE UNION PUEBLO DE SHELTER ISLAND, CONDADO DE SUFFOLK, NUEVA YORK EN CONEXION CON LA BIBLIOTECA PUBLICA DE SHELTER ISLAND POR LA PRESENTE SE AVISA que una Reunion Especial del Distrito para los votantes calificados de Shelter Island Distrito Libre de Union, Pueblo de Shelter Island, Condado Suffolk, Nueva York, sera en la Biblioteca Publica de Shelter Island, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island Nueva York, sabado, el 19 de octubre, 2019 a las 10:00 a.m., para votar en el presupuesto anual para el uso general y mantenimiento de la Biblioteca Publica de Shelter Island para el ano 2020. Lo siguiente es la proposicion: “Debe la Junta Escolar asigna fondos que no excedan la cantidad de $687,166 para el ano del presupuesto 2020, cual suma se representa un aumento de $26,429 de la cantidad del presupuesto de 2019, para el uso general, mantenimiento, y financiamiento de La Biblioteca Publica de Shelter Island y sus instalaciones, cual suma debe estar aumentado por impuesto en la propiedad imponible dentro del Shelter Island Distrito Libre de Union?” Y TAMBIEN POR LA PRESENTE SE AVISA que votar es por votacion en papel; votacion abrira a las 10:00 a.m. y cerrara a las 4:00 p.m., el 19 de octubre, 2019. Y TAMBIEN POR LA PRESENTE SE AVISA que una Reunion de Informacion de la Presupuesto sera miercoles, el 9 de octubre, 2019 a las 5:00 p.m; Administradores de la Biblioteca y empleados sera presente para dar informacion al publico. Y TAMBIEN POR LA PRESENTE SE AVISA que una copia de la declaracion de la cantidad de dinero necesario para financiar el presupuesto de la Biblioteca para 2020 esta disponible a cualquier residente del Distrito durante el catorce dias antes de la reunion, excepto los domingos, a La Biblioteca Publica de Shelter Island, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, Nueva York, durante las horas de servicio de la Biblioteca 9:30 a.m. hasta las 7:00 p.m., lunes a viernes, 9:30 a.m. hasta las 5:00 p.m., el sabado. Y TAMBIEN POR LA PRESENTE SE AVISA que registro personal de votantes es obligatorio de acuerdo con Seccion 2014 de la Ley de Educacion o de acuerdo con Articulo 5 de la Ley de Eleccion. Si un votante ha registrado de acuerdo con la Seccion 2014 de la Ley de Educacion y ha votado en una reunion del distrito anual o especial dentro de cuatro anos, tiene el derecho de votar en esta votacion; si un votante esta registrado y tiene el derecho de votar con Articulo 5 de la Ley de Eleccion, tambien tiene el derecho de votar en esta eleccion. Y TAMBIEN POR LA PRESENTE SE AVISA que solicitudes para papeletas de votar en ausencia seran disponibles de la Dependiente del Distrito entre las horas de 8:00 a.m. y 3:00 p.m., durante todos los dias que hay escuela. Solicitudes completos tienen que estar recibidos de la Dependiente del Distrito por lo menos siete (7) dias antes del voto si la votacion esta mandado al votante, o el dia antes del voto, si la votacion sera entregado personalmente al votante. Una lista de las personas que puede votar en ausencia sera disponible para inspeccion a votantes calificados del Distrito en la oficina del Dependiente del Distrito. Registro para el proposito de registrar todos los votantes calificados del Distrito de acuerdo con Seccion 2014 de la Ley de Educacion quienes seran anadido a la lista para usar en la eleccion sera desde las 2:00 p.m. hasta las 6:00 p.m., jueves, el 10 de octubre, 2019 en la Biblioteca, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, Nueva York, cualquier persona tendra el derecho de tener su nombre en la lista siempre y cuando que el o ella esta conocido o ha probado a la satisfaccion del Registro para tener el derecho de votar en la Reunion Especial. El registro preparado de acuerdo con Seccion 2014 de la Ley Educacion y la lista preparada de la Junta de Elecciones del Condado Suffolk sera archivado en la Oficina de la Dependiente del Distrito y estara abierto para la inspeccion a cualquier votante calificado del Distrito empezando en cada de los cinco (5) dias antes del 19 de octubre, 2019 entre las horas de las 8:00 a.m. y 3:00 p.m., lunes hasta viernes y cada dia antes del dia del voto, excepto sabado (cuando sera disponible por cita entre 11 a.m. y mediodia) y domingo y; en adicion, la lista de registro sera disponible en la Biblioteca de Shelter Island el dia del voto. Por: La Junta Escolar Shelter Island Distrito Libre de Union Jacqueline Dunning, Dependiente del Distrito 29 de agosto, 2019 12 de septiembre, 2019 26 de septiembre 2019 10 de octubre, 2019

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND, SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK ON BEHALF OF THE SHELTER ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2020. The proposition will appear in the following form: “Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $687,166 for the 2020 budget year, which sum represents an increase of $26,429 from the 2019 budget amount, for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities, which sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 19, 2019. AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public. AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2020 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the fourteen days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law.

If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk. Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared.

The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 19, 2019 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island Library on the day of the vote. By Order of the: Board of Education Shelter Island Union Free School District Jacqueline Dunning, District Clerk August 29, 2019 September 12, 2019 September 26, 2019 October 10, 2019

