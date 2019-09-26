Reporter editorials

A note from the publisher

After decades of having a dedicated physical office on Shelter Island, we have made the difficult decision to centralize all operations of the Reporter into our main office in Mattituck at the beginning of November.

There are three major factors behind this change: 1) the economics we face as an industry that we think will accelerate in the coming years 2) our focus on maintaining current reporting resources on the Island and protecting those positions 3) creating one unified team of editors and reporters.

This will allow us to focus on continuing to produce award-winning local journalism and to expand our digital capabilities on the Shelter Island Reporter website.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss, please contact publisher Andrew Olsen at 631-354-8031.

Person of the Year nominations

Every year at this time we use this space to ask Reporter readers to nominate candidates for our Person of the Year issue coming in January.

With their heartfelt nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process. Last year they helped us choose from a wide array of worthy recipients, including public officials, educators and volunteers who ensure the Island community remains a caring place. Phil Power topped our list, as being one of the best examples of the Island’s heart and soul.

We’ve always prided ourselves on honoring people from diverse fields and all walks of life. We want to hear about people such as the teacher who went above and beyond to help you become a better student or the business owner who never stops giving back to the community.

This town is stocked with residents who work tirelessly to make the Island special. We always have a growing list of people who are more than qualified to earn the Reporter’s highest honor. That list can never be too long.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in their community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do is hardly noticed. That’s who we’re talking about.

Do you know such a person? Let us know.

Nominations can be mailed to Shelter Island Reporter, 7785 Main Rd., P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Or you can email Staff Reporter Julie Lane at [email protected] Or just give us a call at 631-749-1000, extension 352, to nominate your favorites.

Tell us why this person is deserving — and please be sure to give us your phone number so we can follow up. All correspondence will be kept confidential, so the person nominated doesn’t even have to know you are singling them out. Nominations should be submitted before Dec. 1.

We plan to announce our Person of the Year in the Reporter’s Jan. 2, 2020 edition.

