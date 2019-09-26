Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Christine A. Clifton of West Islip was stopped on North Ferry Road and given a ticket on Sept. 18 for driving an uninspected vehicle. J.C. Hoblock of Orient was ticketed on Cedar Avenue the next day for the same violation.

Robin B. Saidman of Shelter Island was stopped on New York Avenue and given a summons for speeding on Sept. 20 — 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

On Sept. 21, police ticketed Ida A. Franzoni of Shelter Island for driving on South Ferry Road with inadequate or no brake lights.

Also on South Ferry Road on the 21st, Doreen M. Tibbetts of East Hampton was given a summons for driving with a registration that was suspended/revoked.

Halsey E. Quinn of East Norwich, N.Y. was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving while using a portable electronic device.

Accidents

A fatal accident on North Ferry Road on Sept. 20 took the life of Valerie S. Shepherd of Shelter Island.

Bethany J. Ortmann of East Hampton was turning left from South Ferry Road onto Smith Street on Sept. 20 when a vehicle driven by Thomas Fallon III of New York City pulled out of Smith Street onto South Ferry Road, headed north, and struck the other vehicle. Damage exceeded $1,000 to the left front of Ms. Ortmann’s vehicle and the driver’s-side rear of Mr. Fallon’s.

Sharon Wicks of Shelter Island was driving southbound on South Ferry Road on Sept. 22 when a deer ran out of a wooded shoulder of the road and collided with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Other Reports

A caller told police on Sept. 17 that a trailer was blocking traffic in Hay Beach; the police found the trailer legally parked.

A case of identity theft was reported on that day. Police also received a call about persons building a hut on a beach; they were gone when police arrived.

A caller found unlabeled boxes on the steps of a Heights building on Sept. 18. The owner’s name appeared on the inside of the boxes but police were unable to locate or contact the owner. The boxes were impounded.

Police received a complaint on the 18th that a man was cutting trees on a Cartwright property. Police found that he was on his own property, according to the property lines.

On Sept. 18, police followed up on a property dispute in the Menantic area. On the 19th, police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the Center — a home number sign had been knocked down.

That day, a caller reported a vehicle was parked, facing the wrong way, on a West Neck road. Police found the battery was dead; the out-of-town owner was advised to have the car moved.

A telephone scam involving Social Security was reported to police on Sept. 20. On the same day a caller told police a plane was flying erratically over the Center. Police interviewed the pilot who said he had trouble landing due to shifting winds.

A caller complained about loud music at a Ram Island home on Sept. 20. The residence was being renovated and police found the music coming from an outdoor audio system. Police turned off the audio and notified the owner.

The captain of a vessel anchored off Silver Beach was advised on Sept. 21 about the town code on anchoring in town waters – and was issued warnings for not displaying a validation sticker and registration numbers.

Police responded to a call about two men in a verbal argument on South Ferry on the 21st. The police contacted the owner of a partially submerged boat at a dock off Cartwright on the same day. Also on the 21st, loud music was reported at a home in the Center; the volume was lowered. The next day there was a complaint about loud music at a party in the Heights. The owner agreed to turn it down.

On Sept. 22, a caller reported receiving a number of unwanted phone calls but did not wish to press charges. Police advised the caller to refrain from contacting the person making the calls.

Police observed a four-passenger dinghy off Silver Beach carrying seven passengers. Warnings were issued on Sept. 22 for lack of registration, no personal flotation devices on board and reckless operation.

On the 22nd, police assisted an owner with a boat that had run out of fuel.

Police responded on Sept. 22 to a noise complaint about a loud saw being operated and music coming from a garage in the Center. The music volume was lowered and the caller advised to call if the noise continued.

On Sept. 23, a caller reported on an ongoing issue of a parked truck and box trailer blocking traffic on a Hay Beach roadway. They were moved off the road without incident.

A burglary alarm was sounded at a Hay Beach home on September 23; police found the premises secure.

Police conducted 17 traffic stops in the Center and the Heights, Sept. 17 through 21, resulting in eight warnings and five tickets. Distracted driving enforcement took place on Sept. 17, 19 and 21 in the Center, with three warnings; radar enforcement in the Center resulted in one ticket and one warning.

In other reports during the week, police opened three vehicles with the keys locked inside; helped two residents in their homes; provided escorts for four individuals and responded to two requests for extra patrols.

Animal Reports

Three reports of dogs at large in West Neck and the Center on Sept. 21 and 23 were received. Police returned all the dogs to their owners and issued one warning.

An injured fox was reported in the Center on Sept. 18. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police responded to a call about barking dogs in the Center on Sept. 17 and heard multiple dogs barking inside and outside the residence. No violations of the town code were noted.

An injured deer reported in the Center on Sept. 23 was gone when police arrived.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 22 and 23. A fifth aided case refused medical attention.

Comments

