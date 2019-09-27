LAUREN GIBBS PHOTO
New superintendent Dr. Brian Doelger takes one for the team.
The Shelter Island PTSA hosted an all-ages back-to-school barbecue on Friday, Sept. 13, at the school playground. It featured music, burgers, hot dogs, a raffle, handprint murals, pie throwing, games and more. Guests brought sides and sweets to share.
Several teachers and administrators were good sports for a good cause this year. Jimbo Theinert taking a pie to the face at the PTSA’s first Pie Throwing station.
New art teacher, Cat Brigham, guides students through the handprint wall art project.
Community members enjoying the beautiful fall evening at the annual PTSA Back to School BBQ.
Kaitlyn Gulluscio waits with a big grin to pie her dad, athletic director Todd Gulluscio.
Parachutes are always fun!
What’s aBBQ without the grill guys? Board of Ed VP Jason Lones and Nicholas Morehead made some tasty burgers and dogs for the event.
