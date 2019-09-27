Shelter Island Reporter letters to the Editor

Long overdue

To the Editor:

I wonder if any of the parents who prefer not to be categorized “anti-vaxxers” remember measles or mumps or polio or smallpox for that matter (“Parents fight for delay on vaccination law,” Sept.19).

We have worked very hard to eradicate these diseases from our midst. As a medical student volunteering at a mission hospital in Liberia, I saw many children die terrible deaths of measles pneumonia.

I went out into the bush where many mothers stood in line for me to vaccinate their children to save them from such a fate. Do those parents complaining that their children will be bullied for not attending school not see that they are in fact endangering the health of other children?

This is not a matter of personal and parental rights but of public safety. And rather than not having given the schools “time and flexibility enough,” it is long overdue.

Maureen Turey, MD

Shelter Island

Cruel divisions

To the Editor:

I am concerned about the cruel divisions caused by reckless decisions of the Town Board. We have a chance this November to reshuffle the board with competent, intelligent members by voting the Republican ticket for Town Board.

I am a vehement Democrat, but I am also a vehement lover of Shelter Island. Town Board elections are not tied to party platforms.

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2019. You need to register by Oct. 11, and send in your request for an absentee ballot by Oct. 29. You can print these documents at: suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE.

You can vote in person between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3. You may vote on Shelter Island if you own a home here.

The town passed regulations limiting property rights and requiring anyone who rents for any length of time to register their homes and produce current certificates of occupancy or risk fines and imprisonment. To keep track of us, we must advise the town each time we rent. The board, town employees and a full time “enforcer” spend time and precious taxpayer money on this intrusive regulation.

New regulations make it difficult to start a new or improve an existing business. There are new signs everywhere — visual pollution. Because the town is keeping track of us, we must obtain permits for tents and kayaks. We may be required to purchase new septic tanks that must be reset at a cost upon return from a few weeks’ absence.

At least two thirds of the Island homes are second homes — it is not a suburb or a retirement or planned community with pre-set rules. The Island’s economy is fueled by summer visitors. The Hamptons and the North Fork have a year-round economy. Similar islands — Block, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod, Fishers — are not regulated because their governing boards understand the importance of tourism.

I have owned a second home for 25 years without involvement in local politics. But the hurtful divisions and economic harm caused by the actions of all but one of the current board members have caused me to jump in. The reason for the regulations that have affected long standing friendships and families are the usual suspects: egos and control.

Take back your property rights. Say no to the senseless overregulation that is choking the businesses on this island. Vote Gerth, Kaasik and Weisenberg for the change that will return peace to the island.

Shelly d’Arcambal

Shelter Island

Editor’s note: Any permanent resident of the Island is allowed to vote, not just property owners.

Defending political signs

To the Editor:

I admit road signs are not the most idyllic illustration of Shelter Island, but all need to recognize there are many homeowners who have registered to vote here who only make it out to the Island on weekends. Part-time landowners may need a heads-up advising when voting for the future of our local and regional government is happening. Our democracy works better when more citizens are involved.

The timing of signs right after Labor Day may allow them to arrange their schedule to be on the Island to vote in person (this year on Tuesday, Nov. 5, or during the newly enacted early voting dates), or if not provide time to request and obtain an absentee ballot.

Signs helped me to focus on Island elections during the 14 years I was a part-timer, and I found the notice the signs provided helped trigger dialogue on the candidates with my friends when out here.

Getting signs down on November 6 should be a priority of all candidates and political parties.

Gregory Toner

Shelter Island

Fiscal responsibility

To the Editor:

Election Day is Nov. 5. This is an important election year for local government elected positions. Our county government is at a crossroads. We need to elect leaders who will bring fiscal solvency and results.

I am proud to stand with County Executive Candidate John Kennedy and work tirelessly to get out our message to voters. I am running for Suffolk County Legislator for the South Fork and Shelter Island.

I bring to the table common sense and know-how as former Southampton town supervisor and councilwoman, with 14 years of dedicated service at the executive and legislative level. I have a proven track record in making the difficult decisions necessary and reaching across the aisle to work with others for the common good, regardless of political affiliation, and I have shown that I truly care about people from all walks of life.

This year’s race is about fiscal responsibility since Suffolk County is in dire financial straits, and the bond rating is one grade above junk bond status. The county’s accumulated debt exceeds $200 billion and all that borrowing means that tax revenue goes to pay down debt rather than fixing roads, maintaining parks and providing other public services. Year after year, the $3 billion County Budget is unbalanced, meaning the county is continuing to spend much more than it is bringing in as revenues. On top of this fiscal distress, a state appellate court for a second time has ruled a $29.4 million dollar diversion from the Drinking Water Protection Program was illegal. All told, Suffolk

County has borrowed over $171 million from clean water environmental funds, and now the taxpayers have to pay that back. Raiding of environmental funds should be reason enough for any environmentally-conscious voter to not vote for the incumbent county executive and rubberstamp legislators who have allowed this to happen.

I am thankful for the opportunity to run an issues-oriented campaign so that voters have a choice and can decide who they believe best represents them. I hope to earn your vote of confidence. For more information, visit my campaign website: LindaKabotForSuffolk.com.

Linda Kabot

Quogue

Editor’s note: Linda Kabot is the designated candidate for Suffolk County legislator for the 2nd Legislative District on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian lines for the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

