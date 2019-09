If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches emailed us that last week’s photo (see below) was of “the relatively new spot to hang and enjoy some vino, the White Oak Wine Garden on Manwaring Road across from IGA and the Manor gates.”

Georgiana Ketcham commented on our website that the wine garden is just delightful, another treasure for Shelter Island.”

Cheers to Kristian Clark and his team for making it happen.

Comments

comments