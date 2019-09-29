The race is held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and supports the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. All proceeds go directly to patient care via these local breast health organizations.

The beautiful and scenic 5K course starts on a tree-lined street with stunning fall foliage and finishes along beautiful Crescent Beach.

Medals will be awarded for the top male and female finishers, and for the first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker respectively. There are also prizes awarded to the team with the most participants and dogs and strollers are welcome.

For those visiting from off-Island, a free shuttle bus runs from the North Ferry to registration between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The return shuttle from the finish to the North Ferry runs until 1 p.m. An open stretch clinic starts at 10 a.m. and the first 500 participants are guaranteed race shirts and goody bags.

All participants will receive free race photos and are welcome to attend the free post-race barbecue which includes infamous chili, cookies and more. The event is family friendly and all ages are welcome. All proceeds from the raffle, with over 20 prizes, benefit Lucia’s Angels.

Registration Information

Runners may register online at bit.ly/2lQK9sb or by mail by printing the application online and mailing to PO Box 599, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Admission is $35 for adults, $15 kids 14 and under for advance registration prior to midnight, Oct. 18. Same day registration is $40 adults and $20 kids and children 5 and under are free.

For more information visit shelterislandrun.com or call 631-774-9499.

Comments

comments