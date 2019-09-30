Old Timers square off Sunday at Fiske; softball players 35 and older will strut their stuff

The annual Old Timers Softball Game to benefit the Shelter Island Little League will be played at Fiske Field Sunday at 2 p.m., with warmups for players beginning at 1 p.m.

The fundraiser was started by Ben Jones and Jack Cahill in 1973. Back then, players were 40 and older, but today, the age is 35 and older.

Mr. Cahill’s team was backed by his bar and restaurant, Harbor Inn, and Mr. Jones led a team on behalf of The Dory.

Sponsors this year are SALT, the Flying Goat and the Lions Club.

If the game seemed to wane, it didn’t for two men who are today’s organizers, Ed Brown and Chuck Kraus.

Players should call Mr. Brown at 631-786 9983 or Mr. Kraus at 631-445 2606 to register and be put on a team roster. The cost to participate is $25 per player.

The 2019 teams, SALT and The Flying Goat, will be battling for supremacy with SALT up three games to 2, despite The Flying Goat having won the 2018 game 7 to 4.

A raffle will be held to raise additional money to support Little League players.

