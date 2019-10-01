Councilman Jim Colligan, who is running for reelection to the Town Board on the Democratic ticket, was inducted into the Nassau County Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 28.

He was honored for his more than a quarter century as athletic director and basketball coach at Carle Place High School.

The judges noted that Mr. Colligan “was a presence in the classroom and as a coach on the court, exemplifying a high level of character.”

In his 29 years as varsity coach, his teams made the playoffs 24 times. The Carle Place School District named the basketball court in his honor at his last home game.

In 2018, Mr. Colligan was named to the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.

