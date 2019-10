The Honorable Judge William A. Sulahian of Shelter Island died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. He was 91 years old.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Center Fire House, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964, where military honors will be rendered at 11:30 a.m.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

Comments

comments