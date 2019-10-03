Island calendar: Oct. 3, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Knitting: The Shelter Island Library hosts a knitting club at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Kid fun: The Shelter Island Library hosts Fun Friday at 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Cardio: Get a workout with Kim’s Cardio Club from 8 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve with Kim Reilly. Take a brisk walk along the 1.5-mile Preserve’s Red Trail.

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Oysters: Mashomack Preserve presents “Oysters on the Whole Shell” at 10 a.m. Ever wonder how an oyster grows? Or curious how an oyster can be farmed? Join them at Log Cabin Creek to learn about this marvelous bivalve and why it’s so important to local ecology and economy. View first-hand the benefits that these animals provide to local waters.

Craft: Swirl Etched Wine Glasses 10 a.m. Get ready for the holiday season in style. Rachel Foster will show us how to make beautiful etched wine glasses. Each person will make two glasses. Please register as space is limited. There is a $5 materials fee. Crafts at the Library are underwritten by the Shelter Island Friends of the Library.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 13.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Cardio: Get a workout with Kim’s Cardio Club from 8 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve with Kim Reilly. Take a brisk walk along the 1.5-mile Preserve’s Red Trail.

Health: The Shelter Island Library hosts “Understanding Your Medicare Options — Medicare Made Clear” at 5:30 p.m. Supplement specialist Andrea Rodriguez will explore Medicare choices including eligibility, coverage options, when to enroll, procedures to follow and available resources. This presentation will help guests understand the basics of Medicare: Original Medicare (Parts A and B); Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C), and Prescription Drug Plans (Part D). This event is for educational purposes only and no plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. Please register at the circulation desk.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Poetry: The Shelter Island Library hosts the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Budget: The Shelter Island Library budget vote hearing takes place at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Vote: The Shelter Island Library hosts voter registration at 2 p.m.

Kid fun: The Shelter Island Library presents Build It! for kids at 3 p.m.

ESL: The Shelter Island Library presents a free English as a second language class at 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Kid fun: The Shelter Island Library hosts Fun Friday at 3 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Oct. 3: Water Quality Improvement, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7: W.MA.C. meeting, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, 9 .m.

Oct. 8: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 8: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

