Legal Notices: Oct. 3, 2019

These are the two legal notices published in the Oct. 3, 2019 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.



NOTICE OF ADOPTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that after public hearings were held on July 13, 2019, August 10, 2019 and September 14, 2019, the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor at their meeting of September 14, 2019 adopted LOCAL LAW NO. 6 OF 2019 as follows: “A LOCAL LAW amending 8-800 of the zoning law with respect to the organization of the board of appeals, training and appointment of alternate members.” Copies of the adopted law are on file in the Village Hall, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or by appointment, and on the Village’s website. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that after public hearings were held on July 13, 2019, August 10, 2019 and September 14, 2019, the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor at their meeting of September 14, 2019 adopted LOCAL LAW NO. 7 OF 2019 as follows: “A LOCAL LAW amending Article X of the Zoning Law to add a new 10-105 with respect to the Chairperson of the Board of Architectural Review and appointment of alternate members.” Copies of the adopted law are on file in the Village Hall, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or by appointment, and on the Village’s website. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

