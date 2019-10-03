What’s happening: Oct. 3, 2019

THIS WEEK

SEED SAVING

Sylvester Manor offers a vegetable garden seed saving workshop on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at the farm stand. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

CANDIDATE DEBATES

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association are hosting the 2019 Candidate Forum on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium. The two candidates for Town Supervisor and then the five candidates vying for two open seats on the Town Council will respond to questions from the moderator. Afterwards, candidates will address written questions from the audience. Index cards will be provided.

OVER THE HILL BALLGAME

Are you over the hill? Then get ready for this year’s “Over the Hill” softball benefit for the Shelter Island Little League teams to be played on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at Fiske Field. Any player, male or female, 35 years of age and older is welcome to play. The entry fee is a $25 donation. Sponsors this year include the Flying Goat Restaurant, SALT Restaurant and the Shelter Island Lions Club. Details: Chuck Kraus, 631-445-2606 or Ed Brown, 631-749-0964.

NEXT WEEK

CELLO CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Four Cellos, A Global Musical Journey,” a four-virtuosi collaboration on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ani Kalayjian, Laura Metcalf, Andrew Lee and Caleb van der Swaagh will perform music by Bach, Mozart, Wagner, Bartok, Schubert, Piazzolla and others. A meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert. Free, donations accepted. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org, facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

SCALLOP DINNER

The Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its 64th annual scallop dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Public Library and are $35 for adults and $15 for youth. Profits from the dinner go to support worthwhile causes on the Island. For more information, reservations or group purchases, call 631-209-7452 or email [email protected] A chicken dinner alternative is also available.

COMING UP

OYSTER TASTING

The Shelter Island Historical Society is hosting an oyster tasting on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Havens Barn. Join Mashomack shellfish enthusiasts at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual Oyster Event. Learn about the biology of this tasty mollusk. Admission: $60. shelterislandhistorical.org/oystertasting2019. RSVP by Oct. 12.

DRIVER SAFETY

The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.

ACROSS THE MOAT

TEA & TALK

The Suffolk County Historical Society Museum presents “Tea & Talk: Gardiners Island” on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. with Karl Grossman, a Reporter columnist and professor of journalism at SUNY/Old Westbury. Mr. Grossman will describe visiting Gardiners Island and speak about his long connection as a journalist to Robert David Lion Gardiner, who described himself as the island’s 16th Lord of the Manor. Mr. Grossman will also screen a segment of a documentary series, “Can Suffolk Be Saved?” which he wrote and hosted in 1974. Admission: $25, includes fancy finger sandwiches, teas and sweets. Register by Oct. 12, 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

FAMILY FILM FUN

North Fork TV Festival and North Fork Family present ‘The Power of Kindness’ a family program with Alice Cahn at Greenport Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. Admission: $5. See the full schedule at northfork.tv.

