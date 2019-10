On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Tim Purtell, President of Shelter Island Friends of Trees and Cindy Belt, Education and Outreach Coordinator at Mashomack Preserve, discussed “Naughty and Nice Climbers” at the September meeting of the Garden Club of Shelter Island.

The program, which was open to the public, explored the possibilities of using “nice” climbing plants in containers and gardens, as well as the “darker” side, those invasive vines that strangle native trees and plants.

Comments

comments