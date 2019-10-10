Island calendar: Oct. 10, 2019

EVERY WEEK 50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge. Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge. Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge. Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge. Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednes- days, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge. Alcoholics anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Al-anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s. Alignment & Base exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5. Art/rich poetry roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library. English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Reg- ular fees apply for non-members. Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631- 749-1059. Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042 Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805. Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309. Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059. Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631- 749-1059. Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059. Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates. Shelter Island all-faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center. Silver Circle social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details. Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates. Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder. EVENTS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Vote: The Shelter Island Library hosts voter registration at 2 p.m. Kid fun: The Shelter Island Library presents Build It! for kids at 3 p.m. ESL: The Shelter Island Library presents a free English as a second language class at 5:30 p.m. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13. Kid fun: The Shelter Island Library hosts Fun Friday at 3 p.m. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor EducationalVFarm’s farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Nature: Mashomack Preserve presents Fields in the Fall from 10 a.m. to noon. Join grassland enthusiast Clark Mitchell and walk through the north and south fields of the preserve while in their fall color splendor. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farm stand is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 13. Farming: Sylvester Manor invites the public to Spring Bulb Planting from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Man- or Gardens. We are looking forward to spring already. Come and help us plant an assortment of bulbs including varieties based on Horsford and Fiske documentation. We welcome any donations of bulbs given to the community by Mrs. Fiske. Free. sylvestermanor.org. Scallops: The Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its 64th annual scallop dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Public Library and are $35 for adults and $15 for youth. Profits from the dinner go to sup- port worthwhile causes on the Island. For more information, reservations or group purchases, call 631-209-7452 or email din- [email protected] A chicken din- ner alternative is also available. MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

PMP: The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Concert at 4:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicpro- gram.org. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Stars: The Shelter Island Library hosts “Road Map to the Stars: The Night Sky” at 6:30 p.m. When you wish upon a star, wouldn’t it be good to know which star it is and what constellation it lies in? Objects in the night sky can be pinpointed with a little understanding of the celestial sphere and its coordinates. Astronomer Kevin Manning returns to the library to present an unfor- gettable program suitable for the whole family (ages 8 and up). The program will in- clude hands-on activities using star charts. Register at the circulation desk.