Road checks yield five tickets, 11 warnings

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Maria P. Calloway of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road on Oct. 5 for driving with inadequate or no lights.

On Oct. 7, Joseph E. O’Brien of Greenport was ticketed on Clinton Avenue for driving without a seatbelt.

Julian Delacruz of Greenport was stopped on Clinton Avenue on Oct. 7 and given summonses for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

Also on Oct. 7, Florentino Martinez-Carvajal of Frederick, Md., was given a ticket for driving with his visibility distorted by a broken glass windshield.

Accidents

Raymond W. Congdon of Shelter Island was driving on Bateman Road on Oct. 2 when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting the vehicle’s front bumper. The minor accident resulted in no damage and no injuries.

Other reports

During the week a traffic safety check in the Heights on Oct. 7 resulted in three persons being ticketed. No violations were noted in distracted driving enforcement in the Heights and the Center on Oct. 5 and 6.

Eleven traffic stops were conducted in the Center, the Heights, Cartwright and Ram Island on Oct. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7, resulting in 10 warnings and one ticket; radar enforcement in Cartwright yielded one warning.

A caller reported a case of grand larceny in the Center on Oct. 1; the same day police received a call regarding damage to a wooden gate in the Heights.

A complaint regarding a truck parked on a roadway in Dering Harbor was called in on Oct. 1 but the truck was gone when police arrived.

On Oct. 2 a boat that may have broken away from its mooring was reported washed up on a Ram Island shore. It will be returned to its owner.

A caller told police on Oct. 5 that unknown persons had been in his Heights residence at various times. He was advised to install a camera in order to identify the persons he believed had entered his home.

On Oct. 5, a caller asked police to investigate a case of fraud. That day, police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a barbecue fire in the Center. The fire was melting the gas line causing the propane to ignite. Police extinguished the fire and the SIFD shut off the tank and removed it.

Police were notified that dirt bikes were being driven on a Ram Island beach on Oct. 5. When police arrived, the bikes were being loaded onto a vehicle; a warning was issued about operating ATVs in that area.

Loud music was reported at the Ram’s Head Inn on Oct. 5; when police arrived, there was no music playing and a wedding event was winding down.

On Oct. 6, a Center resident complained to police about hearing male and female voices outside his home. Police searched the property with negative results.

In other incidents during the week, police opened three cars and one residence with the keys locked inside; attended radar training for several days at the Suffolk County Police Department and handled five lost and found reports.

Animal incidents

A Center caller reported dogs barking at a neighbor’s house on Oct. 1. When police arrived, the caller was in his garage with loud music playing and his own dog was barking. He was advised not to use 911 for non-emergencies.

The next day two dogs were at large in Shorewood; police talked to the owner about maintaining control of the dogs. A dog was reported at large four days later in Shorewood; the area was canvassed with negative results.

There were two reports regarding raccoons. On Oct. 4, police put down an injured raccoon in the Heights; on the 5th, police helped to release a raccoon caught in a trap in Silver Beach.

Aided cases

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 1.

