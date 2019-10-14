SIEF grants available

The Shelter Island Education Foundation accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures.
Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.
Applications for grants became available Oct. 8 at shelterislandfoundation.org and at the Shelter Island School. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.
Applications must be received by Nov. 4, 2019.