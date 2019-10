Volunteers needed for shelter island Historical society Oyster EventHave a couple of hours to spare on/around October 19?

Help needed for the annual Oyster Tasting, Oct.19, 4 to 6p.m.

We need:

• Parking directors

• Food servers and runners

• Photographers

• Help with set up and breakdown

• Help with ticket sales/admission at event

If you can help, please call 631-749-0025

or email [email protected]