Six elected to SICC Board of Trustees

Gordon Cantley is the newly elected chairman of the Shelter Island Island Country Club (SICC) Board of Trustees after voting Sunday during the season-closing membership meeting. Karen Gibbs, a former board member, was voted in as vice chairwoman with Julia Best serving as secretary and Jim Buckland as treasurer. Jim Gereghty and Ann Beckwith join the board as trustees.

Mr. Cantley replaces Bill Banks, who served several terms as vice chair and took over responsibility as chair to fill a vacancy. Mr. Cantley, who fills a one-year unexpired term, was first elected to the board as a trustee in 2018. Ms. Gibbs, a former board member, will serve a two-year term while MW. Best will serve her third two-year term as secretary. Jim Buckland is a newcomer to the board, as is Jim Gereghty. Both will serve two-year terms. Ms. Beckwith, who also served previously on the board, fills Mr. Cantley’s one-year unexpired term as trustee. She was an instrumental member of this year’s tournament committee.

Trustee Mary Fran Gleason was not up for election this year. Her term expires in 2020.

Mr. Cantley told members that the all-volunteer board will continue to make improvements to the club and course and build on the gains made this year. He thanked the outgoing board members — Mr. Banks, Greg Toner and Mike Higginson for their outstanding efforts and stewardship over the past several years. Mr. Higginson will continue to represent SICC on a joint committee that is exploring how reclaimed water could be used to irrigate the golf course. Both Mr. Banks and Mr. Toner will provide insight and guidance as the new board assumes the responsibilities of club operations.

SICC marks 120 years of continuous operation in 2021, and big plans are in store to mark the occasion. If you would like to be part of the 120 Committee, please contact Mr. Cantley at 631-566-1051.

Pro shop closes Oct. 20

The last day to rent carts and clubs or purchase SICC merchandise is Sunday, Oct. 20. The course will remain open, weather permitting, on the honor system. Greens fee is $10. Please place cash in the money slot on the front porch of the clubhouse.

Get your tickets now for our Halloween party

SICC’s first annual Halloween Party takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the clubhouse. Admission is $25 and includes food, music and dancing, plus a costume contest with a $200 prize. It’s BYOB; ice and mixers will be provided. Tickets for a 50-50 raffle cost $20 each or six for $100. Proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit the club’s general course maintenance.

Mark your calendar

Oct. 20: Goat Hill Golf Outing at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 8 to 11 a.m. tee times

Oct. 26: Halloween Party, SICC Clubhouse, 6 to 10 p.m.

SICC members receive discount at Osprey

SICC members now receive a 10% discount on food and beverage to all SICC members this fall and winter. The tavern is open Wednesday through Sunday. Please present your SICC membership card to the Osprey staff before you order.

