Legal Notices: Oct. 17, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the preliminary budget for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020, has been completed and filed in the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town of Shelter Island, New York, where it is available for inspection during office hours.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That a public hearing will be held at 1:00 p. m., prevailing time, on the 22nd day of October, 2019, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, on the preliminary budget of the Town of Shelter Island for the budget year 2020, and at such hearing any person may present written or oral comments in favor of or against the preliminary budget as compiled or for or against any item or items therein contained.

Pursuant to Section 108 of the Town Law, the proposed salaries of the following Town Officers are hereby specified as follows:

Supervisor $92,128.71,

Councilmen (4) $41,212.80 each,

Town Clerk $94,105.00, and

Superintendent of Highways $69,000.00.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That a special meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island will be held at 1:00 p. m., prevailing time, on the 19th day of November, 2019, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for the purpose of acting on the 2020 budget.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,That on the 11th day of October, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions setting public hearings to be held at the specified times on the 1st day of November, 2019, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the following:

At 4:40 p. m., prevailing time, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, on the application of Robert Grosbard, 74 D North Cartwright Road, to relocate a riparian stake, mooring and pulley system number C-3338 in Coecles Harbor to a riparian mooring location in Coecles Harbor designated as latitude 41.080690° north and longitude 72.320175° west. At 4:42 p. m., prevailing time, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, on the application of Andrew Langham, 34 Stearns Point Road, to install a mooring in West Neck Bay at a location designated as latitude 41.06565° north and longitude 72.36418° west. At 4:44 p. m., prevailing time, pursuant to Section 133 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, on the application of Charles Gulluscio, 20 Manwaring Road, to amend condition number “13” of a Town Board resolution dated April 4, 2003, which presently reads as follows: 13. There shall be no outside storage nor overnight parking of vehicles in the self-storage facility, except for the adjacent nursery property operation; said requested amendment is as follows: It is requested that overnight parking of such vehicles be permitted in front of the unit being accessed; and also that permission be granted to permit the Petitioner to park not more than two (2) small trucks (not to exceed the size of vans) to the north of the easternmost storage building. At 4:45 p. m., prevailing time, on the use of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds in 2020, as follows

CITIZENS’ IDEAS WANTED

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING

In 2020, the Town of Shelter Island expects to receive approximately $13,570.00 in Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds. These funds may be used and have been previously used for a variety of projects to be selected by local officials.

Eligible activities include:

Housing rehabilitation

Public services

Public improvements and facilities

Administration and Planning.

Town residents are invited to attend this public hearing at 4:45 p. m., prevailing time, on the 1st day of November 2019, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York to express citizens’ views on the local community development needs to be met with these funds.

At 4:47 p. m., prevailing time, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, on the application of Barbara DeCarlo Lane, 84 Peconic Avenue, for a wetlands permit to remove existing one story dwelling and build new two story dwelling in same footprint, build 6′ x 12′ covered porch, build “Bilco” door cellar entrance, remove rear wood arbor, reconstruct existing two car garage, add 6′ x 20.3′ addition to front of garage, and build outdoor shower attached to rear of garage.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 11th day of October, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

Adopted Local Law No. 17 – 2019 entitled EXPIRATION OF BUILDING PERMITS, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

SECTION 1. Repeal existing Section 43-9 in its entirety.

SECTION 2. Enact the following new Section 43-9, to wit:

43-9 Expiration of building permits; extensions

Building permits shall expire, become null and void, and a new building permit shall be required: If construction has not commenced within 6 months of the granting of the building permit; or If the work authorized has not been completed, and/or a Certificate of Occupancy or Compliance has not been issued, within 24 months of the date of issuance of the building permit. The Building Inspector may extend the time periods set forth in section 43-9(A) for good cause shown. It shall be the responsibility of the applicant to obtain the Certificate of Occupancy or Compliance upon completion of the work authorized in the building permit. Excavations at all construction sites shall be safeguarded to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons and the intrusion of wild and domestic animals.

SECTION 3. Effective Date.

This Local Law shall become effective immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

Adopted Local Law No. 18 – 2019, entitled LOCAL LAW ENTITLED OVERRIDE OF THE TAX LEVY LIMIT, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

SECTION 1. Legislative Intent

It is the intent of this local law to override the limit on the amount of real property taxes that may be levied by the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, pursuant to General Municipal Law §3-c, and to allow the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, to adopt a Town budget for (a) Town purposes (b) fire protection districts and (c) any other special or improvement district governed by the Town Board for the fiscal year 2020 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the “tax levy limit” as defined by General Municipal Law §3-c. SECTION 2. Authority

This local law is adopted pursuant to subdivision 5 of General Municipal Law §3-c, which expressly authorizes the Town Board to override the tax levy limit by the adoption of a local law approved by vote of sixty percent (60%) of the Town Board.

SECTION 3. Tax Levy Limit Override

The Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, is hereby authorized to adopt a budget for the fiscal year 2020 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the limit specified in General Municipal Law, §3-c.

SECTION 4. Severability.

If any clause, sentence, paragraph, subdivision, or part of this Local Law or the application thereof to any person, firm or corporation, or circumstance, shall be adjusted by any court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or unconstitutional, such order or judgment shall not affect, impair, or invalidate the remainder thereof, but shall be confined in its operation to the clause, sentence, paragraph, subdivision, or part of this Local Law or in its application to the person, individual, firm or corporation or circumstance, directly involved in the controversy in which such judgment or order shall be rendered.

SECTION 5. Effective date.

This local law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

Granted a special permit approving the Site Plan of Sherman Engineering & Consulting for Happy Groundhog LLC, to alter the use of the premises at 18 Manwaring Road, by replacing six A-frame cabins with six new 2-bedroom structures, and demolishing an existing larger single family residence and reconstructing a 2,400 square feet single family residence with attached garage.

DOROTHY S. OGAR, TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 11, 2019

