THIS WEEK

GRANTS AVAILABLE

The Shelter Island Education Foundation accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget. Applications for grants became available Oct. 8 at shelterislandfoundation.org and at the Shelter Island School. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures. Applications must be received by Nov. 4, 2019.

FRIDAY NIGHT FILM

Friday Night Dialogues presents a screening of “The Bullish Farmer” on Friday, Oct. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island Public Library. It is a feature-length documentary on sustainable agriculture. It journeys into the life of a Wall Street investment banker-turned farmer as he struggles to build and run a farm that feeds his family and his community. The film will be followed by a discussion led by Jocelyn Craig, Windmill Field manager at Sylvester Manor. This film is co-presented with Hamptons Doc Fest and the Shelter Island Public Library. Free.

OYSTER TASTING

The Shelter Island Historical Society is hosting an oyster tasting on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Havens Barn. Join Mashomack shellfish enthusiasts at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual Oyster Event. Learn about the biology of this tasty mollusk. Admission: $60. shelterislandhistorical.org/oystertasting2019.

CELEBRITY CHEF

Fall Celebrity Chef returns to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church featuring Chef Joe from the Ram’s Head Inn on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. The menu features a first course of cauliflower and roasted garlic soup with mushroom popover; a second course of braised beef short rib with potato gallette, broccolini and natural jus; and a dessert of apple crumb pie with bourbon butterscotch, pecans and vanilla gelato. $30 per person.

NEXT WEEK

PMP CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program presents a Stires-Stark Alumni Recital on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Clark Arts Center on the Perlman campus. Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova present a dynamic preview of their Carnegie Hall debut. Admission: $25; free for students and Virtuoso Society members. Then on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m., PMP offers a Works in Progress concert in the Clark Arts Center. Free, no RSVP required. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Calling all ghosts, goblins and creepy creatures of the night! Shelter Island Country Club’s first annual Halloween Party takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the clubhouse. Admission is $25 and includes food, music and dancing and a costume contest with a $200 prize. It’s BYOB; ice and mixers will be provided. Tickets for a 50-50 raffle cost $20 each or six for $100. Proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit the club’s general course maintenance.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Shelter Island All Faith Youth Group is hosting a community ice cream social Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Freewill donations accepted and benefit the All Faith Youth Group.

COMING UP

HAUNTED HOUSE

Shelter Island Recreation and the Shelter Island Library present a haunted house at the library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Stop over after the parade on your way to trick-or-treating. If any students in sixth grade and up would like to partake in the decorations please contact Bethany at the Youth Center or Anthony at the library.

DRIVER SAFETY

The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.

ACROSS THE MOAT

TEA & TALK

The Suffolk County Historical Society Museum presents “Tea & Talk: Gardiners Island” on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. with Karl Grossman, a Reporter columnist and professor of journalism at SUNY/Old Westbury. Mr. Grossman will describe visiting Gardiners Island and speak about his long connection as a journalist to Robert David Lion Gardiner, who described himself as the island’s 16th Lord of the Manor. Mr. Grossman will also screen a segment of a documentary series, “Can Suffolk Be Saved?” which he wrote and hosted in 1974. Admission: $25, includes fancy finger sandwiches, teas and sweets. Register at 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

