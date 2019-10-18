5k is Island at its best

Rain or shine, hundreds of runners and walkers will show up on the Island to participate in the 20th Annual 5k race to benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

This USA track and field certified race was created out of love and memory for those who fight breast and women’s cancers, those who have succumbed to the disease and those who are still fighting along with survivors.

For the 20th year, Mary Ellen Adipietro will be at the helm, but she would be the first to tell you no one person makes such an event happen. There are those in advance who handle public relations, registrations and organizing of many pieces that must be set in place before a single person steps on the course on Saturday.

On race day, it takes those who set up registration tables at the parking lot at Sunset Beach Hotel, those who provide the barbecue for participants after the race, volunteers handling sales of race gear and so many other responsibilities. Free bus service to and from North Ferry is provided by Sunrise Coach Lines.

Shelter Island Police are on hand to oversee the smooth running of the event and EMTs are on site to render aid should it be needed by any of the participants.

Sponsors who generously support this fundraising event are Sunset Beach Hotel, The Pridwin Hotel, South Ferry, Shelter Island IGA, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, Penelope Moore of Saunders, Shelter Island Graphics, Dr. Frank J. Adipietro’s Interventional Pain Management Center, Shelter Island Reporter, Dr. Dhiren Mehta, Interventional Pain Management Center, Hamptons.com, North Fork Surgery Center, EHM Radio, 101.7 the Beach, 102.5 WBAZ, Merrill Lynch, Sunrise Coach Lines and WordHampton Public Relations.

There are the many team organizers who work to bring out runners and walkers with the largest teams fielded in recent years by Dr. Frank Adipietro among his Eastern Long Island Hospital colleagues and the Flamingo team organized by Towny Montant who took the award in 2018.

There are also those who stand along the course encouraging participants and many have credited those cheering from the sidelines with helping them complete the course.

This is truly Shelter Island at its best, so whether you’re participating or encouraging those who are, come out Saturday morning and be a part of this special event.

