Robert Lipsyte is an award-winning writer who has personal recollections about some of the giants of our time.



In Susan Carey Dempsey’s recent conversation with Lipsyte, they spoke about these stories including his top memories with Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, Dick Gregory, and more.

