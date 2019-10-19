The Great Give Back at the library

The Shelter Island Library’s annual budget vote takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library’s community room. A Special Report with details about the proposed 2020 budget was mailed to all Shelter Island post office box holders recently. Copies of that report are available at the library in English and Spanish for those who would like to review it.

The library is also participating in The Great Give Back on Oct. 19. The Great Give Back is a community service initiative created by the Suffolk Cooperative Library System, which has now spread to libraries statewide. Libraries this year have plans to create hygiene kits for the needy, host pet adoption events, make bird feeders and much more.

The Shelter Island Library plans to focus on sustainability in its Great Give Back activities. Visitors to the library may make eco-friendly cleaners, help to create a collection box for cell phones for soldiers, recycle batteries, make wildflower seed bombs and soothing herbal spritzers. In addition, we will display books and movies on the environment and have information about environmental organizations in our area.

For more information, please call the library at 631-749-0042.

