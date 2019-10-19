Featured Story

Island cross country runners take top three spots in 5k

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
From the start, Shelter Islander Kal Lewis (number 344 at right) was determined to beat his winning time from last year and he did so, coming in first again this year.

Under sunny skies with perfect conditions for runners, three young men from Shelter Island’s Cross Country Team were the first to cross the finish line at today’s 5k Run/Walk to raise awareness of breast cancer and women’s cancers.

Kal Lewis, 17, was determined to break 16 minutes on the course and did so with a time of 15:43. Following him was Tyler Gulluscio, 16, who posted a time of 17:46.59. Domingo Gil came in third at 18:15.20.

The top female runner was Krista Sanderson, 32, from Sag Harbor, followed by Gemma O’Brien, 40, of New York City at 23:21.59. Ruby Villani, 12, of New York City placed third at 23:27.44.

The first Shelter Island woman to finish the course was 26-year old Stacey Kehl. Her time was 23:49.05

Proceeds from the race benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

A full story on the race will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.

