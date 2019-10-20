Driver cited for unlicensed operation following accident

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

A summons was issued on Oct. 9 to Matthew D. Arthur of Riverhead for unlicensed operation of a vehicle following an accident on North Menantic Road.

Mr. Arthur was driving northbound on North Menantic Road when his front driver’s-side wheel and tire came off, causing the vehicle to swerve off the roadway and hit an electrical pole. Although there was minor damage to the pole, the vehicle sustained more than $1,000 in damage to the front drivers-side wheel assembly and the front passenger-side wheel. The vehicle had to be towed.

Police conducted 11 traffic stops in the Center, Menantic and the Heights on Oct. 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13, resulting in six warnings and one summons. Three radar enforcement stops in the Heights and Center on Oct. 8 and 10 yielded one ticket and two warnings, and distracted driving enforcement was conducted five times in the Center on Oct. 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14 with three warnings.

Cezary Kropiwnicki of Southampton was ticketed on New York Avenue on Oct. 10 for speeding – 33 miles per hour in a 25-mph-zone. The same day, Kiel Edward A. Delrosario of Flushing was given a summons on North Ferry Road for driving with no or inadequate brake lights.

Accidents

Leslie A. Feldman of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space on Jaspa Road when her vehicle hit a parked car across the roadway owned by Terrance Martin, Inc. of Cutchogue. There was more than $1,000 in damage to each vehicle: the rear passenger-side of Ms. Feldman’s vehicle and the rear driver’s-side of the parked vehicle.

Other reports

On Oct. 10 a caller reported that three people had removed a vehicle from a South Ferry Hills location; police subsequently located the vehicle.

A downed tree limb on a Center roadway on Oct. 10 and another on Oct. 11 in West Neck were removed by police and the Highway Department was notified.

A caller observed a boat adrift in Dering Harbor on Oct. 10; the Yacht Club was contacted, the boat secured and the owner notified. On the 12th, police were notified that a boat appeared to be sinking at its mooring in West Neck Creek. Police reported that the boat seemed to be floating normally.

A caller told police on Oct. 10 about receiving a $100 counterfeit bill.

A complainant came into police headquarters on Oct. 12 to report on earlier harassment incidents. Police were told on Oct. 12 that an order of protection was being violated. The report was not substantiated.

While on night patrol on Oct. 13, an officer noticed a vehicle parked in the American Legion parking lot with its interior lights on. The occupant was playing Pokemon Go.

Also on Oct. 13, police responded to a call that someone was taking photos on a Center property.

A fire was reported on a Center residential property on Oct. 13. Police found a controlled burn of small logs.

Police investigated a report about an unknown person in the backyard of a Center caller on Oct. 13 with negative results.

Police received a complaint on Oct. 14 from a deli in West Neck that a couple had called three times from a blocked telephone number, placed an order and failed to pick it up. The caller was advised not to take orders from blocked callers or to request payment in advance.

In five other incidents during the week, police opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; helped a resident with a problem in the home; and responded to three lost and found cases.

Animal incidents

Dogs at large were reported in the Center and Hay Beach on four occasions. In one case, police returned the dog to the owner; in two others, police assisted the owner in gaining control of the dog, and a dog was returned to its owner before police arrived. The fourth dog was located by police but took off into Sachems Woods.

An injured deer on the side of a Center roadway was put down by police, and a dead deer reported on a resident’s basement steps was removed.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on Oct. 10 to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence. Gaining entry through an unlocked sliding door, they found a CO reading in the basement, probably caused by high winds pushing air down the chimney and through an oil/gas burner. The alarm was disabled and homeowner advised.

The next day a fire alarm at a Silver Beach residence was activated when the owner removed the old batteries. The fire chief ruled it a false alarm. The same day, another false alarm was activated when a caretaker set a residential alarm without notifying the owner.

The SIFD responded to a fire alarm in the Center on Oct. 13 caused by oven smoke; the oven was turned off and the area ventilated.

Oven smoke also caused another fire alarm to go off that day in the Center; the SIFD cleared the smoke out with an industrial fan.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported to transport four patients to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 8, 10 and 13.

