Fire District budget won’t pierce tax cap

The 2020 Shelter Island Fire District proposed budget stayed under the New York State tax cap of 2%, according to the discussions at a public hearing Tuesday night at the Center Firehouse.

The vote by the commissioners to finalize the spending plan is set for Oct. 28.

According to district treasurer Amber Brach-Williams, the dollar increase over last year’s budget is $18,879 or 2.11%. However, because the tax base has increased by 1%, the proposed tax rate increase is 1%, keeping it below the 2% cap. The amount to be raised by taxes in 2020 is $914,589.

What this will mean for an Islander with a home assessed at $840,000 (the median home value on the Island) is an increase in the fire district portion of the 2020 tax bill of $3.06. If a home is assessed at $1.5 million the increase will be $5.47.

When asked if there was any one item that increased significantly, it was reported that insurance rates and funds for service awards had gone up a little more than other items.

Vice chairman of the Fire District Board Andy Reeve ran the meeting. Other commissioners present were Richard Surozenski, Larry Lechmanski, and Greg Sulahian. Board secretary Michael Johnson was also present.

Comments

comments