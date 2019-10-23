Shelter Island by the numbers

9

Days of early voting prior to the Nov. 5 election beginning Saturday at the American Legion Post/Youth Center

100-1

The vote on the Shelter Island Library budget for 2020

15:40.43

Kal Lewis’ time in winning the Oct. 19 5k Run/Walk to benefit breast and women’s cancer programs

4-0

Vote of the Zoning Board of Appeals to approve Phase I of the Pridwin Hotel renovations

1,214

Oysters shucked and served by the staff of Alice’s Fish Market of Greenport at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s oyster tasting at Havens Barn last Saturday

11-2

The record compiled by the Shelter Island girls JV volleyball team, winning its last nine games in a row

