Island calendar: Oct. 24, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

VR: The Shelter Island Library presents the opportunity to experience a virtual reality kit at 3 p.m. Protect your fortress, dive into the oceans or fly through the sky.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Pumpkins: Kids in grades K to 5 can have fun with pumpkin painting with Bethany Ortmann at the Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45 to 4 p.m. They will paint their own pumpkins for Halloween and enjoy a sweet Halloween treat. Kids will be picked up by a recreation aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Shelter Island fee: residents, $10; nonresident, $12.

FND: The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. featuring “Go the Distance for Julia” with Tom Cronin and Toby Green. Mr. Cronin and Mr. Green went after the Guinness World Record for the longest open water jet ski trip -— from Shelter Island to Key West. Enduring 5-foot waves, lightning, fatigue and hunger, the pair raised over $30,000 for the Scleroderma Foundation. Mr. Cronin was inspired to undertake this feat by his young great-niece, Julia Ceresnak, who has scleroderma, a disease that results in the hardening of the skin and connective tissue. The two men will recount their 3,300-mile journey.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Intercambio: The Shelter Island Library hosts Intercambio from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Make new friends and sharpen your foreign language skills. Intercambio brings English and Spanish speakers together to share conversation on a variety of topics. Teri Piccozzi will lead the conversation. Half of each session will be devoted to each language. Light refreshments served.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library hosts the Bronte Book Club at 11 a.m. Though best known for their novels, Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Bronte also wrote remarkable poetry — though they had to use masculine pen names. Poems by Currer, Ellis and Acton Bell was published in 1846, and the three sisters paid personally for its publication, their first published work. The sisters’ poems share the qualities of intelligence, awareness and heartfelt emotion and are a fine introduction to their literary work.

Family fun: Sylvester Manor presents its Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. at the Windmill Field Farm. Celebrate the Harvest and join the manor for hayrides, music, games, arts and crafts, food, local craft beer, pie-baking contest and more. You will also have an opportunity to participate in our fall harvest. For more information on the pie-baking contest, click here. All activities (except food & beverage) included in price of admission. Adults, $10 in advance/$12 at the door; ages 5 to 12, $5 in advance/$8 at the door; 4 and under, free.

Shakespeare: The Shelter Island Library presents Shakespeare in Community: Henry IV, Part II at 12:30 p.m. Critic Harold Bloom has suggested that the two parts of Henry IV are among Shakespeare’s greatest achievements. Part II features Falstaff and introduces other comic figures of his entourage. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the circulation desk.

Music: The Perlman Music Program offers a Stires-Stark Alumni Recital at 4:30 p.m. at Clark Arts Center. $25 tickets, free for students and Fellows(+) of the Virtuoso Society Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova present a dynamic preview of their Carnegie Hall debut.

Halloween: Mashomack Preserve offers Nature’s Halloween Trail from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Who’ll be in the woods this year? Mashomack’s band of costumed characters changes every year. Arrive anytime. Allow 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages welcome. Bring a flashlight. Light refreshments following walk. Rain or shine. All ages, adults must accompany children.

Halloween: Shelter Island Country Club’s first annual Halloween Party takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. Admission is $25 and includes food, music and dancing and a costume contest with a $200 prize. It’s BYOB; ice and mixers will be provided. Tickets for a 50-50 raffle cost $20 each or six for $100. Proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit the club’s general course maintenance.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Music: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at the Clark Arts Center at 2:30 p.m. Free, no RSVP required.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Book club: The Shelter Island Library hosts its Mystery Book Club at 5 p.m. and will discuss “Death in Brittany” by Jean-Luc Bannalec. Commissaire Georges Dupin, a cantankerous, Parisian-born caffeine junkie recently relocated from the glamour of Paris to the remote Breton coast, is dragged from his morning croissant and coffee to the scene of a curious murder. The local village of Pont-Avent is in shock. Ninety-one-year-old hotelier Pierre-Louis Pennec has been found dead. As Dupin delves into the lives of the victim and the suspects, he uncovers a web of secrecy and silence that belies the village’s quaint image.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Apple ed.: The Shelter Island Library presents a class on iPad and iPhone basics at 6 p.m. Topics covered include an introduction to installing apps and using the camera, navigation and organization and much more. Note: Please be sure to bring your Apple device and login information. Instructor: Steve Alcalde, reference librarian and computer instructor at Rogers Memorial Library.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Ice cream: The Shelter Island All Faith Youth Group is hosting a community ice cream social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Good will donations accepted and benefit the All Faith Youth Group.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Haunted house: Shelter Island Recreation and the Shelter Island Library presents a haunted house at the library from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Stop over after the parade on your way to trick-or-treating. If any students in sixth grade and up would like to partake in the decorations please contact Bethany at the Youth Center or Anthony at the library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Oct. 24: Green Committee hearing, noon.

Oct. 24: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Comments

comments