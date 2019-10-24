Legals: October, 24, 2019

These are the 3 legal notices that will run in the 10/24/19 edition of SIR.

NOTICE OF MEETING DATE CHANGE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor, New York will hold the November monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Dering Harbor Village Hall, 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. Vicki Weslek Village Clerk Village of Dering Harbor

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Architectural Review Board of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public Hearing on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of this public hearing will be to discuss the following application that has been received by the Architectural Review Board, as well as a pre-submission meeting with a landowner and such other business as may properly come before the Architectural Review Board at that time. The application and the plans in connection with the below referenced application are available for inspection at the Village Hall, Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and Thursday 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., or by appointment. Submitted by Ken Tropin SCTM# 0701- 01- 1- 10.1 Street Address: 1 Sylvester Road Dering Harbor Landscape improvements Annmarie Seddio SCTM# 0701- 01- 3- 21.1 Street Address: 2 Dering Woods Road Dering Harbor Pre-submission meeting Michael Kostow, Chair Architectural Review Board Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor Suffolk County, New York Vicki Weslek Village Clerk Village of Dering Harbor

SI Tuck LLC filed Arts. of Org. with the Sect’y of State of NY (SSNY) on 10/7/19. Office: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and shall mail process to: The LLC, 3 S. Ferry Rd, PO Box 237, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful act.

Comments

comments