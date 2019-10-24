Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Following a police investigation regarding a dispute, Mark E. Mobius, 49, of Shelter Island was arrested on Oct. 15 at 10:49 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONS

Mark D. Avery of Syosset was ticketed on Oct. 18 on Thomas Avenue for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

STORM REPORTS

High winds on Oct. 17, and continuing on Oct. 18, brought down entire trees and tree limbs throughout the Island blocking roadways and causing property damage.

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to at least four reported cases of arcing, sparking wires. Nineteen storm-related incidents were reported during the two-day period. PSEG and Cablevision were notified and responded as needed, and the Police and Highway departments cleared roadways.

One power outage was noted and high tides caused roadway flooding in West Neck. Two boats were washed up in Silver Beach and one reported sinking in the Center.

OTHER INCIDENTS

A Center caller reported an unknown suspect running through the yard on Oct. 15. An officer canvassed the area with negative results.

Dogs at large were reported in Menantic, Hay Beach and the Center on Oct. 16, 18 and 21 respectively. All were returned to their owners.

For the fifth time in a week, the employee of a West Neck business reported on Oct. 17 that a caller had ordered food from a business and failed to pick it up.

Police responded to a caller’s report of a domestic problem on Oct. 18. A caller also reported on that day that property had been removed from his garage; he said he would not press criminal charges if the missing item was returned.

An employee of North Ferry Company told police on Oct. 18 that there was an intoxicated person in the ferry’s passenger cabin. The person refused medical attention and was escorted by an officer to the Greenport ferry terminal.

Police advised the caller who made two 911 calls on Oct. 18 not to use that number again unless there was an emergency.

Also on the 18th, an anonymous caller reported hitting a deer on South Menantic Road. There was no damage to the vehicle but the deer was injured. When police arrived, both the driver and deer had left the area.

A Silver Beach resident told police on Oct. 19 about illegal dumping in the vicinity.

Police received a call on Oct. 19 from a motorist who observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of a Center roadway; the driver appeared to be disoriented. The area was searched with negative results.

An officer on patrol on Oct. 19 in the Heights observed people fishing on HPOC private beach property. They left without incident. The area will be reposted with no fishing and no trespassing signs.

On Oct. 20, a passing motorist reported a transformer fire and downed wires in West Neck. Rain extinguished the fire but police did traffic control until PSEG arrived.

An officer conducted a D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education ) program on opioids and prescription drugs for 10th graders at the Shelter Island School on Oct. 21.

During the week, police made 12 traffic and radar stops and conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center, West Neck and South Ferry, resulting in five warnings.

ALARMS

Seven alarms were set off during the week — three residential alarms in Westmoreland, South Ferry and Ram Island. One was caused by an incorrect pass code; the premises of the other two were secure. A burglary alarm in South Ferry was accidentally set off.

The SIFD responded to two carbon monoxide alarms in the pool house of a Ram Island home and the basement of a Hay Beach residence. The first was caused by a power outage; the second was checked with negative results. The SIFD also responded to a fire alarm at Mashomack and determined that the problem was caused by a faulty smoke detector head.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21.

Comments

comments