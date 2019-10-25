Celebrate the Harvest Season at Windmill Field

Harvest season is upon us and to celebrate the beauty and abundance of the East End, Sylvester Manor is hosting its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 3 p.m. at Windmill Field.

“The Harvest Festival is a culmination of our mission through food, music, culture, arts, education and agricultural heritage,” said manor executive director Stephen Searl. “Most importantly, we want this to be a fun day for the community to come on down and spend time with us and with each other.”

According to the manor, it’s a “good old-fashioned harvest festival” to celebrate crops that have been harvested — and some replanted — with a celebration of farm, food and musical traditions. Activities include hayrides into the back pastures; kids crafts and games including Story Thyme provided by the Shelter Island Public Library; face painting; flower crowns; sack races; windmill-inspired cornhole, and a farm-themed photo booth with fun, seasonal props.

A Native American blessing by a member of the Shinnecock Nation will take place. Guests will also be able to meet and feed the farm’s chickens, help plant garlic (while singing) in Windmill Field, play the popular farm game, “Hay, Where is the Sweet Potato?” and participate in a pie-baking contest.

Manor co-founder Bennett Konesni will play music from noon to 1 p.m. followed by an open jam from 1 to 3 p.m. “We are encouraging musicians to bring an instrument and join in an open jam with Bennett up by the Windmill,” said Tracy McCarthy, director of operations at the manor.

Of course, local fare will be available under a tent full of delicious fall favorites including chili, cornbread, apples, cider doughnuts and beer.

Admission

Adults, $10 in advance, $12 at the gate; ages 5 to 12, $5 in advance, $8 at the gate; 4 and under, free. All activities except food and drink are included in the price of admission. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org/fall-festival-2019.

Pie Baking Contest Rules

1. The contest is open to any amateur pie baker, of any age.

2. Six categories of pie will be judged: Best Traditional (pumpkin, apple, etc), Most Unique, Best Crust, Best Fruit Pie, Prettiest Pie and Best Overall. You do not need to enter into one specific category. The judges will determine the winner in each category based on overall impression and taste.

3. Entries must be dropped off at The Farmstand (21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island) on Saturday, Oct. 26, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

4. Entries are limited to one pie per person.

5. All pies must be homemade by the participant, including the pie crust.

6. All pie plates must be labeled on the bottom with your name and phone number and will be returned.

7. No refrigeration will be available.

8. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. You do not need to be present to win.

9. The judges will make the final determination in each category.

10. Have fun baking!

Questions? Contact Tracy McCarthy at [email protected] or 631-749-0626.

Comments

comments