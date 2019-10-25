Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Bevan, Light, Sharp



Albert Edward Bevan, 89, of Shelter Island, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Stony Brook University Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born on March 24, 1930 in Scranton, Pa. to John and Martha Bevan.

Albert graduated from Technical High School in Scranton. He served as a staff sergeant in the Unites States Air Force stationed in Germany and Mitchell Air Base on Long Island. He graduated with a BA from Adelphi College, and received a master of education degree from Hofstra University.

As an educator, he started as an English/speech and drama teacher at Hicksville High School and later became a guidance counselor. After moving to East Hampton, he served as a guidance counselor for East Hampton High School from 1969 until he retired in 1985. He served as director and choreographer for several musical productions at the high school.

He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in East Hampton and, later, of Our Lady of the Isle on Shelter Island, where he served as Eucharistic Minister, choir member and lecturer.

He was married for 62 years to Florence “Tippi” Bevan, daughter of Florence and Frank Weber of Shelter Island. As a couple, they served the community for many years, including Meals on Wheels, and managers for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. They were honored by the community as Volunteers of the Year for 2008, 2016 and 2017, and the Lions Club Citizenship Award for 2017. They also received the St. Agnes Medal of Service in 2018 from the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

He is survived by his five children: Carole Fitts (Michael), Paul Bevan (Marybeth), Scott Bevan (Russell Ricard), Gloria Corona (Al), and Mark Bevan (Tammy), as well as 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Gerard Bevan, sister-in-law, Mary Bevan, and many nieces and nephews.

He died peacefully with his children, children-in-law, and grandchildren gathered around his bedside with his beloved Tippi.

The family received friends on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Shelter Island Funeral Home. His funeral mass was held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Our Lady of the Isle with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating. He was laid to rest in the Shelter Island Cemetery.

At the request of Tippi Bevan and the rest of his family, donations can be made to: The Shelter Island Food Pantry or the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center.

John Light, Ph.D. a resident of the Waterford Tower in Columbus, Ohio and Shelter Island, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was 88 years old.

John was born on Dec. 4, 1930 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to Edith Griffith and John McKinley Light. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Roxanne Light Du Vivier, and their daughter Anya Light Du Vivier.

John graduated from New Philadelphia High School, served in the United States Navy, worked as an industry technician and was a Manpower Training Supervisor and teacher in the New Philadelphia Public Schools before moving to Southern Ohio to start an adult, evening, technician education center for the State Department of Vocational Education.

As a working professional and adult learner, he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from Kent State University, and his Ph.D. from the Ohio State University.

John was the longest serving college president at one institution in the nation, and was the founding president of Hocking College. During his 42-year tenure, he grew the institution to nearly 8,000 students. Under his leadership students found their way to this unique college from all 88 counties in Ohio, 27 states and 53 countries.

His work contributed to the economic engine of the state and the region. He formed partnerships in education regionally, across the state and nation and around the globe. He was proud of the Nursing, Allied Health, Business, Public Safety Service, Hospitality Management, Natural Resource & Ecological Sciences, and Alternative Energy degree programs the college offered. Each featured high impact, experiential learning opportunities in a college operated business, laboratory or in a field site in demand occupations.

John believed education should be relevant, engaging and dynamic and should prepare students for success in the workplace.

Under his leadership the campus expanded to over 2,400 acres, much of which supported Environmental Conservation programs via Land Laboratories. Engineering Laboratories, a School of Nursing, a School of Public Safety Services, a Fire Tower and Burn Building, a School of Natural Resources Academic and Laboratory Building, a Nature Center, a Horse Barn and Arena, a Student Center, a Recreation Center, three resident halls, the Inn at Hocking Valley, Lake Snowden State Park, Rhapsody gourmet restaurant, and two branch campuses in New Lexington and Logan were developed under his leadership.

John served on the graduate studies faculties of the Patton College of Education at Ohio University, the Ohio University College of Business, and Wright State University’s College of Education and Human Services.

He also served as President of the Ohio College Association, and the National Post-Secondary Alliance.

John’s honors and distinctions include the Lamp of Knowledge from the American Hotel and Motel Association for his contributions to training in hotel and restaurant management, an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from Ohio University for his lifetime achievements, an Honorary Degree from the Future Farmers of America for his contributions to US agriculture, Man of the Year in Technical Education for his contributions to technician education, Iota Lambda Sigma National Advanced Degree award for his contributions to Workforce Development, the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award from Phi Theta Kappa for a lifetime of service to students in higher education, and the Alumnus of the Year award from New Philadelphia High School.

He was commissioned as a Buckeye Colonel by the Ohio Militia and National Guard for his contributions to military education, and as a Kentucky Colonel for his service contributions to Shriners children’s hospitals.

He held honorary membership in Delta Sigma Pi for his work in commerce, business and finance, Alpha Beta Gamma for his support of business scholarship, Phi Theta Kappa for his contributions to advancing service and honors programs, and honorary membership in the United Mine Workers Union for his contributions to labor and labor relations. In Columbus, John served on the Board of Directors for the First National Bank, the Community Bank, and the Union Commerce Corporation. Globally, he chaired the Board of Directors of the International Field Studies Association, Andros, Bahamas. Nationally, he was appointed by two U.S. presidents to serve on the National Advisory Council of the Small Business Administration and on the National Small Business Development Center’s Board of Directors.

In retirement, John was the President of Green Light Alliance, overseeing nature conservation programs at the Barn at Pumpkin Ridge, Wildlife Sanctuary in Vinton County, Ohio.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Our Lady of the Isle Church, PO Box 3027, Shelter Island Heights, NY, 11965.

Bolling Randolph “Randy” Sharp III, 90, of Atlanta, Ga., died on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The family was there to support and witness their beloved dad make his journey to heaven, where he could join hands once again with the love of his life, Patricia. He was surrounded by his family’s love and given a beautiful send-off.

Randy was born June 8, 1929 in Far Rockaway to Bolling Randolph Jr. and Theresa Agnes Sharp. He attended Valley Stream Central High School and graduated from Canisius College in Buffalo. He was a member of the Canisius Golden Griffins basketball team from 1949 to 1952 as their 6’9” center. After graduation, he returned home to work with his dad on their commercial fishing boat, Gladys Ann, off Long Island Sound. Some of Randy’s fondest memories were the ones spent fishing with his father.

In the summer of 1956, he met and fell in love with Patricia O’Brien and they shared a beautiful marriage of 56 years.

Together they had eight children. Randy and Pat started their life together on Shelter Island before moving to Jacksonville, Fla. and then settling in Atlanta.

Randy was a lover of water. He ran the operations of three marinas on Shelter Island. After Randy and Pat relocated to Jacksonville, they spent long summer days enjoying the ocean at the Ponte Vedra Beach Club.

While living in Jacksonville, Randy was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus and Assumption Catholic School. He served as the head of the Parent Teacher Association and was a substitute science teacher.

As the constant provider for his family, Randy ventured into selling commercial paints and coatings and was awarded the “Million Dollar Salesman” on multiple occasions from Tnemec Commercial Paintings. His sales success in the paint and coatings industry brought Randy and his family to Atlanta in 1980.

In 1991, Randy joined his sons, Randy and Lewis, in operating Premier Growers. He was an integral part of Premier’s success and was respected and beloved by employees and customers alike. He worked every day of his life until the age of 85. A devoted husband and father, Randy was a man of principle and faith. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 30 years and a supporter of the Georgia Right to Life and participated every year in the Right to Life march. He taught his family the most important things are to remain steadfast in one’s faith and to love one another.

He was an avid reader and a constant student of philosophy. His most cherished author was C.S. Lewis.

Since the passing of his wife, Pat, four-and-a-half years ago, Randy has been loved and cared for by all of his children and grandchildren.

Randy leaves behind seven children and their spouses, Florence (Kent) Starling, Randy (Amy) Sharp, Patty Sharp, Maureen (Damian) Burke, Lewis (Lori) Sharp, Margaret (Lauren) Hough, and Mary (John) Cantwell, 14 grandchildren, his beloved dog Katie and friend and caregiver David Browning.

He will be greatly missed by his family and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Georgia Right to Life in Remembrance of Randy Sharp, P.O. Box 2665, Norcross, GA 30091-2665; the Shelter Island P.B.A., P.O. Box 770, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964; or Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

