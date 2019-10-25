Two firsts for Island voters: Change of venue and early voting

For the first time in New York State, those with minds made up about their choices for candidates, will have the opportunity to cast their ballots at the polls beginning Saturday, Oct. 26 and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 3, prior to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

And for the first time on Shelter Island, voting will take place at the American Legion Post/Youth Center, not at Shelter Island School. The reason for the change of venue deals with tightened security at the school

But as usual, on Election Day, the polls will be open at the school from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. since there are no classes or activities.

Access to the Legion Post will be from the front of the building, but anyone with limited mobility can access the polling place using a ramp at the rear of the building.

Another change voters will see is a digital sign-in process in place of the signature cards voters have previously signed at the polls. A tablet called a “PollPad” will be available for voters’ signatures prior to their casting ballots.

The hours for early voting on the Island are:

• Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29, from noon to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 1, from noon to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Shelter Island School.

