Shelter Island School’s chapter of the National Honor Society is collecting donations of gently used and new clothing and children’s clothes such as Crocs and flip flops.

Island student and NHS members Amelia Clark is spearheading the drive.

Patty Mitchell, a nurse who lives on the Island, will take the items collected to Bolivia when she travels there with a medical mission team in the spring.

Items may be dropped off in the collection bin in the school lobby during school hours now through Friday, Nov. 1.

For those that don’t have kids’ clothes in the home, NHS adviser Janine Mahoney recommends purchasing shoes and clothing on sale at stores such as Walmart, Target and TJ Maxx.

Details: 631-749-0302

