Cross country teams beat Southold; boys and girls team post winning season records

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Shelter Island varsity boys and girls cross country teams hosted their third annual “Kids Fun Run” at the Shelter Island Country Club under the leadership of Coach Bryan Knipfing.

For kids and parents alike, it was a fun event serving as the prelude to the varsity races. Seventeen youngsters came out to partake in the half-mile cross country course.

Next up was the varsity cross country teams’ last league meet versus the Southold Settlers at the Shelter Island Country Club. The boys and girls races were run concurrently. The Indians outscored the Settlers by a score of 20-37. Scoring for the Indians, senior Kal Lewis took first with a personal record (PR) and broke his former course record by 14 seconds with a time of 13:02; senior Jonas Kinsey second in 14:59; junior Tyler Gulluscio fourth in 15:27; junior Domingo Gil fifth in 15:40; and junior Theo Olinkiewicz eighth in 16:13.

The remaining Indians ran as follows: junior Nicholas Mamisashvili 16:28; junior Jalill Carter 16:40; sophomore Pacey Cronin 16:42; junior Jason Green 17:26; senior Alberto Morales 17:54; sophomore Michael Hand 18:14; 7th grader Jaxson Rylott and junior Brandon Velasquez 21:55;

The boys finish their season with a league record of 4-1.

The lady Indians outscored the Settlers, who were short one runner, by a score of 15-50. Scoring for the lady Indians, senior Emma Gallagher took second in 19:32; sophomore Ariana Carter third in 21:46; sophomore Olivia Overstreet fourth in 22:08 (PR); freshman Madison Springer fifth in 22:18 (PR); and sophomore Daria Kolmogorova seventh in 23:11 (PR).

The remaining girls ran as follows: 7th grader Jennifer Fabian Santos 23:39 (PR); and 8th grader Sophie Clark 28:53 (PR).

The girls also finish their season with a league record of 4-1.

As the season comes to a close, the Indians have two local races left, the Section XI Division Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and the State Qualifiers on Friday, Nov. 8. State Qualifiers will decide this years Class D county champions as well as who gets to make the trip to the New York State Cross Country at SUNY-Plattsburgh.

