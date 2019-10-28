While a number of communities designated Saturday, Oct. 26 as a day to turn in unused medications to police, on Shelter Island, police take those medications at any time, according to Chief Jim Read.

You may remove labels or cross out information if you have a concern about privacy.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy also will take medications, but not controlled substances. Those must be turned over to the police.

Many pharmaceutical consumers thought tossing unused pills down a toilet was acceptable.

But as Town Engineer John Cronin pointed out, that is a practice that endangers the well water that you, your family and visitors drink.

