Monday will be a partly sunny day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for a high temperature of 61 degrees. The wind will be from the north at about 10 mph this morning, and then shift to the northeast this afternoon.

There will be periods of drizzle tonight and a chance of rain after midnight, with a low around 48 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind will stay out of the northeast at 11 mph.

