Island calendar: Oct. 31, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Haunted house: Shelter Island Recreation and the Shelter Island Library present a haunted house at the library from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Stop over after the parade on your way to trick-or-treating. If any students in sixth grade and up would like to take part in the decorations please contact Bethany at the Youth Center or Anthony at the library.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Crafts: Silk Scarf Painting. Each child will get to design their very own silk scarf. Lorraine Pepper will be here to provide all materials and teach children some techniques to make beautiful pieces. Children will be picked up by a recreation aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. LOCATION: Youth Center.

GRADES: Grades K – 5 INSTRUCTOR: Lorraine Pepper FEE: $10 per child DAY/DATE: Friday 11/1/19 TIME: 2:30—4:00 PM FEE: $10/Resident $12/Non Resident

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Cardio: Get a workout with Kim’s Cardio Club from 8 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve with Kim Reilly. Take a brisk walk along the 1.5-mile Preserve’s Red Trail.

Tour: Mashomack Preserve offers its Fall Foliage Truck Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Did you know that trees can offer clues into climate change? With shortening days, the red maples and tupelos turn hues of red, while sassafras don shades of yellow. Join Conservation & Outreach Manager Alexander Novarro for a truck tour of Mashomack’s fields, forests and along the edges of our ponds and marshes to see what colors nature has to offer.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Cardio: Get a workout with Kim’s Cardio Club from 8 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve with Kim Reilly. Take a brisk walk along the 1.5-mile Preserve’s Red Trail.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Luncheon: The United Presbyterian Women are putting on an Election Day Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. After you vote, come to the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church for a delicious lunch of homemade clam chowder, hot dogs and homemade desserts. All delicious and reasonably priced.

Film: “The Hundred-Foot Journey” (PG) will be screened at the Shelter Island Library at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Tai chi: Join instructor Denise Gillies to learn tai chi at the library at 5:30 p.m. Fee: $7. MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Nov. 1: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 2: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Nov. 4: W.M.A.C. meeting, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6: Capital Planning Grants Committee, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 6: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

Nov. 6: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 6: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Nov. 7: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

