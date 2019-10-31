Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

An accident on Ram Island on Oct. 22 resulted in four tickets and some property damage for the driver, Dennis W. Smith of Shelter Island. Mr. Smith was driving south on South Ram Island Drive when his vehicle left the lane, collided with a tree on the east side of the road, then spun around, rolling onto the passenger side. Mr. Smith left the scene, but later told police that a deer had run onto the roadway.

There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s side panel and the rear of the passenger’s side, as well as damage to the tree. The vehicle had to be towed.

Mr. Smith was issued summonses for moving from the lane unsafely, driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent, failing to keep to the right and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage involved.

Luis M. Munoz-Rodriguez of East Hampton was ticketed on Oct. 26 on Ram Island Drive for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent, making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling and failure to keep right.

Also on the 26th, Lori M. Kimmelmann of Shelter Island was given a summons on South Menantic Road for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

Eleven distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops were conducted during the week on Oct. 22, 23, 24, 25 and 28 in the Center, Ram Island, West Neck and the Heights, resulting in four tickets and four warnings.

Other reports

Shelter Island police officers served order of protection papers to a person on Oct. 22 at the request of the Suffolk County Police Department.

The next day a caller told police about concerns regarding a possible case of fraud.

Two automatic alarms were set off on Oct. 23, both in Hay Beach. In one case, a caller reported that a neighbor had heard the alarm; police and the caretaker searched the residence with negative results. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to the second, a fire alarm, and could find no reason why it was activated.

A caller told police on Oct. 24 that a person was hunting close to a 4-poster located in the Center.

An officer located the hunter, found his credentials in order and explained the restrictions about hunting in the vicinity of the unit. The hunter moved farther away and resumed hunting.

Also on the 24th, police were asked to provide assistance in retrieving property in the Center.

Police received a report on Oct. 25 about previous domestic disputes.

An officer checked the fishing licenses for three groups of fishermen on Ram Island on Oct. 26. All the licenses were valid and no violations were noted.

A caller reported an incident regarding a neighbor dispute in Hay Beach on Oct. 26. Also on that day, a resident called the police about a garbage truck picking up trash on a Center property without the owner’s knowledge or permission. Police subsequently found out the driver had made the pick-up at the wrong residence by mistake.

A caller informed police that her vehicle had broken down and was blocking a Center driveway on Oct. 27; a tow truck was on its way.

A tree blocking a roadway in Shorewood was reported on the 27th; it was removed by the Highway Department.

That day, a West Neck caller said a light was on in a neighbor’s home. Police searched the residence and there was no sign of any criminal activity.

In other incidents during the week, an officer conducted DARE programs (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) for the 6th and 10th grades, as well as a special briefing for the 8th grade’s Disney trip.

Police opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside and helped a motorist with a flat tire.

Animal incidents

Barking dogs were reported in the Center on Oct. 22 and 25; police were at the two locations for 20 minutes and observed no violations of the town code.

Dogs at large were reported in the Center, Cartwright and Silver Beach on Oct. 22, 24 and 28. Two dogs were returned to their owners by officers; one was gone when police arrived and one returned to its home after escaping from a hole in the fence. One Center owner reported a lost dog; police searched with negative results.

Two injured deer were reported on Oct. 23 and 25; they were put down by police.

On Oct. 24, horses were seen loose in the Center; a passing motorist corralled the horses and returned them to the owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 23, 25 and 26.

Comments

comments