One of the most beloved annual rites of autumn stepped off from the Center Firehouse yesterday afternoon — The Shelter Island Halloween Parade.

Creativity and fun were the orders of the day and grownups and kids didn’t fail to make everyone attending the happy event smile, even on a bewitchingly cloudy and windy day.

Our Bev Walz was there to capture the Island’s celebration of the Eve of All Hallows.

