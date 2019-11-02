What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Dave Klenawicus came by to identify the bench (see below) outside the Shelter Island Public Library dedicated to Howard Brandenstein and the herculean work he performed for the library over the years.

“He was a great man,” Dave said simply.

Judy Brandenstein called to say she was pleased to see Howard recognized in the Reporter.

Praised by the late Jack Monaghan — another extraordinary volunteer — as “the gold standard of service,” Howard tirelessly gave of his time, money and enthusiasm to many Island organizations, including the Shelter Island Historical Society, St. Mary’s Church, the library and the town’s senior citizen programs.

