Shelter Island student Jen C. is attending Animal Science classes at ESBOCES and is hosting a drive for the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Here’s a list of items that they need. All donations can be dropped off in the school lobby until Nov. 26.

Wish list

Purina Cat Chow

Purina Kitten Chow

canned cat food

canned kitten food

canned dog food

dog treats

small fleece blankets

paper towels

dish detergent

dish washing brush

laundry detergent

bleach

any size towels

blankets

newspapers

