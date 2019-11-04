Kal Lewis takes first in division at Sunken Meadow

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Shelter Island varsity boys and girls cross country teams ran at the Section XI Division Championships at Sunken Meadow State Park.

In typical Sunken Meadow championship fashion, the day brought rain and chilly temperatures. The only saving grace was the lack of wind.

The Boys Championship race was the first event of the afternoon. Competing among the top 20 teams in Suffolk County, the Indians ran as follows: senior Kal Lewis took first in Division 4 and sixth county-wide with a time of 16:59.45 minutes. Other Indians competing in the championship race ran as follows: senior Jonas Kinsey 19:36.38; junior Tyler Gulluscio 19:44.13; sophomore Pacey Cronin 19:52.23 (PR-personal record); Domingo Gil 20:16.76; Nick Mamisashvili 21:28.60; and senior Alberto Morales 22:34.81.

Next race up was the Girls Championship race. Senior Emma Gallagher ran 27:08.85; sophomore Ariana Carter 27:10.79 (PR); sophomore Olivia Overstreet 28:40.71; sophomore Daria Kolmogorova 29:04.48 (PR); freshman Madison Springer 30:43.39; seventh grader Jennifer Fabian Santos 30:44.42 (PR); and eighth grader Sophie Clark 37:55.00 (PR).

The remaining Indians ran in the individual championship race as follows: junior Jason Green 21:55.96 (PR); seventh grader Jaxson Rylott 23:25.31 (PR); sophomore Michael Hand 23:55.67 (PR); and junior Brandon Velasquez 26:33.67 (PR).

The State Qualifiers, our next race, is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8. If you want to stretch your legs and take the ride to Sunken Meadow to cheer us on, the boys will be racing at 2:30 p.m. and the girls at 4 p.m. This race will decide which teams get crowned Class A, B, C and D County champions and who will advance to the State Championships.

