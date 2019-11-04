Weather Service: Cold, clear morning for Opening Day 2019

A seasonably cold and clear November morning marked opening day for the scallop season in New York state-controlled waters for 2019.

Although most signs pointed to a slim harvest this season for scallops, the weather was agreeable — if a bit bracing — for the baymen going out for the first day. (Watch this site and the Reporter on Thursday for information on the kick off of the season.)

Frost was present in some areas of the Island early this morning. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the temperature was about 35 degrees. The north wind at 8 mph made it feel a couple of degrees below freezing.

Today the NWS is calling for sunny skies with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

The winds will be light and variable, shifting to the south this afternoon at 5 to 9 mph.

Comments

comments