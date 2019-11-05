Freezin’ for a reason

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society members and friends braved chilly overnight temperatures from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. The annual event, where students spend a night in cardboard boxes on school grounds to demonstrate the plight of the homeless, requires each participant to raise at least $100 for the nonprofit. Thanks to their abilities in past years, their contributions have exceeded minimums and students have spent one to two days on a Habitat for Humanity site helping eventual homeowners build a house that a family will occupy.