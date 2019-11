Election Day 2019 on Shelter Island will feature showers, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 62 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with a south wind at 6 to 10 mph.

Showers will return late tonight, according to the NWS, and the low temperature will be 44 degrees with wind shifting to the northwest at 10 to 16 mph.

Comments

comments