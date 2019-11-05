Island volleyball team scouts opponent in Westchester

On Sunday, Nov. 3 Lydia Martinez Majdisova and I drove nine players to Pace University in Westchester County to watch the Section I Class D volleyball finals.

We got to scout Haldane High School who we will be playing on Wednesday Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.

It was a fun team-bonding experience. The photo shows us enjoying a stop at Lucio’s Pizza in Pleasantville.

Someone noticed our Shelter Island Volleyball sweatshirts and reminisced about a bike trip he took here many years ago.

The team is excited for the challenge of playing the Blue Devils.

During the match, the Island players paid attention to many details: who the strongest servers and hitters were, what defense was played, what spots on the court were most vulnerable to attack, etc. The athletes were excited to give their opinions on how we can best prepare for the regional semi-final.

After watching the two matches, the team headed to the pizza parlor and an ice cream shop before starting home.

The trip concluded 11 hours later, with a tired but happy team, ready to hit the gym to train for the honor of continuing in the state playoffs.

