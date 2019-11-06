Fire Department puts out blaze in Longview

At 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Shelter Island Police Department responded to a “911 hang up call” in the Longview area, police said.

When officers arrived, they called in the Shelter Island Fire Department to confront a fire on the side of a house.

“Prior to the arrival of the police and fire department, the homeowner had begun fire suppression with a garden hose, and the Fire Department extinguished any remaining fire,” police said.

An investigation, police said, found that an “unattended candle, which had been lit earlier in the evening, and recovered at the point of origin, could not be eliminated as the cause of the fire.”

There were no reported injuries to the two people at the house, or to first responders, according to the police, and the department stated: “This fire investigation has been re-classified to closed, accidental, and non-criminal.”

